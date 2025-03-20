Further cementing the Middle East’s position as a global hub for blockchain innovation.

Dubai: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, announced last year a strategic partnership with TOKEN2049, the premier global events platform for digital asset professionals and enthusiasts. Taking place in Dubai from 30 April to 1 May 2025, TOKEN2049 is returning to Dubai to feature influential speakers and exclusive networking opportunities aimed at bringing together the Web3 community and industry professionals.

This year, Binance will be bringing back its sought-after Binance Clubhouse at Madinat Jumeirah. The exclusive space will serve as a hotspot for the crypto community, driving the conversation on responsible innovation and global adoption, setting the standard for what’s next in blockchain technology. It will offer attendees a co-working and networking space, insightful talks and special guests from key industry voices and Binance representatives, games, giveaways, and experiences. Binance Clubhouse will be the hub for those who are not only seasoned enthusiasts but also curious newcomers looking to collaborate with industry leaders.

Binance is the title sponsor of this year's TOKEN2049, further solidifying its leadership in the Web3 space and the region’s expanding crypto landscape. Binance CEO, Richard Teng, will also be on the ground at the Binance Clubhouse, engaging with the community and sharing insights on the future of the industry.

“We are thrilled to reunite with TOKEN2049, bringing back our much loved Binance Clubhouse. With over 1,500 events annually, Binance Clubhouse remains a cornerstone of our vision, empowering the next chapter of Web3. Designed for both industry veterans and curious newcomers, this space offers something for everyone - connection, impactful conversation, growth, and inspiration.” Rachel Conlan, Binance Chief Marketing Officer

TOKEN2049 offers high-profile speakers and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to unite the Web3 community and professionals in the space, particularly in the MENA region, as Dubai continues to establish itself as a global center for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

The collaboration between Binance and TOKEN2049 spotlights their leadership in the blockchain space and highlights the combined efforts to foster deeper connections within the community, and empower developers, enthusiasts, and newcomers to collaborate with prominent industry figures. By uniting these key players, this partnership aims to accelerate innovation and shape the future of decentralized finance globally.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 240 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organized semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.