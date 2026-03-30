ABU DHABI, UAE: Binance today announced the beta launch of Binance Ai Pro, a one-stop AI Agent that brings agentic trading infrastructure and support to users, enabling users to configure their own strategies while the AI supports execution and routine operations. As AI and crypto increasingly emerge as two powerful technology pillars, Binance Ai Pro marks the next phase in Binance’s ongoing approach to leverage AI to improve user experience and bring practical AI capabilities into everyday crypto workflows.

Building on Binance Ai, which has been available to a limited set of users in a phased rollout since last year, Binance Ai Pro further enhances the existing AI chat experience into a workflow-oriented assistant that enables users to configure, test, and deploy their own trading parameters using third-party LLM tools as well as AI Skills to submit and manage trade orders.

The one-click configuration to activate Binance Ai Pro will be available from 25 March 2026, 7:00am UTC onwards. The beta will be available to a limited number of users initially, with the rollout schedule displayed on the product page. Eligible users can access Binance Ai Pro via the entry point in the top navigation bar on the Binance web homepage, and Android users can also activate Binance Ai Pro via the existing Binance Ai on the Android Binance App. Once activated and configured, Binance Ai Pro is enabled for the user across all platforms (i.e. iOS, Android, Web).

“Binance Ai Pro is the next step in our approach to make AI more engaging and seamless for users,” said Jeff Li, VP of Product at Binance. “We see AI and crypto as complementary pillars, and our focus is on applying AI in ways that help users discover information, monitor markets, and take action. As we roll out the beta, we’re actively asking for user feedback to improve the experience and expand supported workflows before broader availability.”

Binance Ai Pro offers seamless activation with no additional installations required. Once configured, Binance Ai Pro automatically creates and links a dedicated virtual sub-account that is isolated from the user’s main account and binds it to an API Key with no withdrawal or transfer permissions, helping minimize risk and support fund segregation. After users manually transfer funds from their main account to their virtual sub-account, Binance Ai Pro can execute related strategies, trades, or asset monitoring functions.

Binance Ai Pro is built on the OpenClaw open-source ecosystem and is powered by AI engines including ChatGPT, Claude, Qwen, MiniMax, and Kimi. Binance Ai Pro helps connect these models and AI Skills, including Binance AI Skills, into AI-assisted workflows across research, monitoring, and trading tasks.

Binance Ai Pro can assist users with spot and perpetual contract orders, leveraged borrowing via the virtual sub-account, cryptocurrency market price analysis, on-chain wallet address token distribution queries, and custom trading strategy execution. Binance Ai Pro provides AI agentic infrastructure as a tool while users remain responsible for strategy settings and trading decisions, and Binance does not provide trading advice or strategies through this additional AI support.

Binance Ai Pro makes available 5 million monthly credits to support the user’s AI-powered trading activity at a discounted charge of $9.99 per month (regular charge is $29.99 per month) during the Beta phase, payable via Binance Pay, with automatic monthly renewal and the option to cancel anytime. First-time users receive a 7-day free trial, with no charges incurred if the AI trading support is deactivated during the trial period. When a Binance Ai Pro user’s monthly credits are exhausted, Binance Ai Pro continues to operate without usage restrictions, but with a lower support and execution capability while the user’s manual intervention remains available. Binance Ai Pro resumes operating at a higher support and execution capability when the user’s credits are refreshed in the next month. Users who choose not to use Binance Ai Pro can continue using Binance Ai with less AI-powered capacities.

Binance encourages participants to share feedback to help guide improvements ahead of broader availability here.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com.