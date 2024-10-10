Dubai: Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and users, has announced a strategic partnership with TOKEN2049, the premier global events platform for digital asset professionals and enthusiasts. TOKEN2049 is known for hosting the largest global events focused on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and decentralised technologies in Dubai and Singapore, where founders and executives of leading Web3 companies share their insights on the industry's past, present, and future.

Set to take place in Dubai from 30 April to 1 May 2025, TOKEN2049 is returning to Dubai to feature high-profile speakers and unparalleled networking opportunities designed to unite the Web3 community and professionals in the space. This partnership underscores Binance’s and TOKEN2049’s leadership in the blockchain space, particularly within the MENA region, as Dubai continues to solidify its status as a global hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

“We are thrilled to join forces with TOKEN2049 for their Dubai event in 2025, bringing back our much loved Binance Clubhouse. This strategic collaboration enhances our shared vision of empowering the next chapter of Web3 while reinforcing our commitment to building trust and fostering engagement among the community. We look forward to collaborating with TOKEN2049 in creating a vibrant and inspired Clubhouse space for 2025.” - Rachel Conlan, CMO at Binance.

“TOKEN2049 Dubai is set to be a landmark event, bringing together the global crypto ecosystem for a spectacular new experience. With 15,000 attendees and over 500 side events, Dubai will be the industry’s focal point on 30 April - 1 May 2025. Our partnership with Binance underscores TOKEN2049’s position as the premier global platform for showcasing the latest industry developments and driving technological innovation.” - Alex Fiskum, Co-Founder of TOKEN2049

In line with TOKEN2049’s dedication to celebrating and unifying the blockchain industry, Binance Blockchain Week is also returning to Dubai this year. Under the theme ‘Momentum,’ the event will highlight the Middle East’s crucial role in the global digital economy and explore how decentralised finance has continued to evolve. Binance Blockchain Week will feature some of the most influential and educational leaders within the industry and is an opportunity to network with some of the most fast paced networks and ecosystems in the word, paving the way for newcomers and opening more doors for developers and enthusiasts alike.

This partnership spotlights the combined efforts of Binance and TOKEN2049 to foster deeper connections within the blockchain community, empowering developers, enthusiasts, and newcomers to collaborate with industry leaders. By uniting these key players, the partnership aims to accelerate innovation and shape the future of decentralised finance globally.

For more information and tickets please visit www.binanceblockchainweek.com.

For more information on TOKEN2049 Dubai visit www.dubai.token2049.com.

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

About Binance

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 200 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means.

For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com