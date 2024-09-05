Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading multinational edtech platform committed to democratizing education globally, has made its first international foray by entering the UAE market through a strategic partnership with Knowledge Planet in 2023. Since then, operating as PW Gulf in the region, the platform has achieved 4x growth, further solidifying its position as a dominant force in the global edtech landscape.

PW Gulf is committed to supporting Indian students in the Gulf as they transition to higher education in India after completing their 12th grade. The edtech platform operates the largest offline learning network across the UAE, with 12 centers dedicated to CBSE, NEET and JEE preparation. PW Gulf’s hyperlocal model ensures that students can conveniently access quality education within walking distance, with 7 centers in Dubai, 3 in Sharjah, and 2 in Abu Dhabi. Recognizing the unique needs of the students here, PW Gulf launched a premium online program last year, specifically tailored for this market. Today, PW Gulf serves over 7,000 students throughout the GCC region across online, offline, and hybrid platforms.

Plans for Regional Growth

PW Gulf is empowering schools through awareness initiatives such as the Gulf Champions League (GCL), a scholarship test designed specifically for CBSE students to compete with Students across Gulf and India to understand the competition.

PW Gulf is introducing School Integrated Programs (SIPs), allowing schools to partner with PW and offer competitive coaching to students directly within their campuses. Looking ahead, PW plans to expand its offerings by introducing programs in Coding, AI, and upskilling, aiming to cater to students following British, American, and National curricula.

Md Saad Salmaan, Chief Business Officer of PW Gulf commented, "The future of learning is personalized and seamless combination of online and offline mode for better student learning outcomes. We instill values such as long-term thinking and a winning mindset in students that will help them succeed in life. We want to create better learning for all students in the Gulf by leveraging our technology expertise gained from teaching over 46 million students in India"

Monika Oli, Co-founder of Knowledge Planet said, “Over the past year, the synergy between Knowledge Planet (KP) and Physics Wallah (PW) has proven to be a game-changer in the Gulf market. Our combined expertise has driven remarkable results by creating a platform specifically tailored to the needs of GCC students, ensuring they receive an education that is on par with their peers in India and across the world.”

About Physics Wallah (PW)

Physics Wallah (PW), India’s leading EdTech unicorn, was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey (Founder & CEO) and Prateek Maheshwari (Co-Founder). Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PW is democratising education at scale across India through online, offline and hybrid platforms, and has reached 98% of the country’s pin codes. Initially launched as a YouTube channel in 2014, PW has been growing exponentially, now offering free quality education to over 4.6+crore students through its 112+ YouTube channels in 5 vernacular languages. The PW app has been downloaded 3+ crore times, and the company has over 55+ lakh paid students. PW is creating the biggest hybrid education ecosystem in the country by establishing tech-enabled offline and hybrid centers in 105 cities nationwide. As a lifelong learning partner, PW’s offerings span various educational segments, including 2 Gurukulam Schools, test preparation in 43 categories, a skilling vertical, higher education, and study abroad (AcadFly). Additionally, the company also has an Institute of Innovation (IOI) that provides world-class 4-year residential job-ready programs. PW has raised $100 million in a single round of funding from investors Westbridge and GSV Ventures.

