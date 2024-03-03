Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – BIGO Technology, a pioneering global tech company, proudly announces its participation as a Gold level sponsor and exhibitor at LEAP 2024, scheduled to take place in Riyadh from March 4-7, 2024. This event marks an exciting opportunity for BIGO to showcase its cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, particularly in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI), while reaffirming its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic advancement in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

With a legacy of innovation, BIGO Technology stands at the forefront of harnessing AI to power its Real-Time Communications products and services, including the immensely popular livestreaming platform Bigo Live, short video community Likee, and instant communication platform imo platforms. With a global footprint spanning over 150 countries and captivating hundreds of millions of monthly active users, BIGO has solidified its position as a pioneer in crafting immersive content platforms that transcend borders and cultures.

Ian Goh, a director representing BIGO Technology, will participate in an in-depth discussion about the creator economy at LEAP 2024's orbital stage. He expressed great enthusiasm about the company's involvement, stating, “At BIGO, we are driven by an unyielding pursuit of technological innovation and a strong commitment to providing a localized and personalized experience to users. Our participation in LEAP 2024 demonstrates our steadfast support for Saudi Arabia's vision of using AI and emerging technologies to pave the way towards a prosperous digital future. We are eager to showcase our AI-driven solutions and establish strategic partnerships with government agencies, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.”

During the electrifying four-day extravaganza of LEAP 2024, attendees can anticipate an immersive journey into BIGO's revolutionary AI technology, delivering unparalleled online experiences and forging genuine connections among users. From captivating interactive demos to thought-provoking discussions on the creative economy, BIGO's presence at LEAP promises to inspire, and ignite a new era of digital innovation.

Saudi Arabia's recent accolade as the global leader in the Government Strategy Index for Artificial Intelligence, reported by Tortoise Intelligence, underscores the Kingdom's proactive efforts to embrace AI as a cornerstone of its future economy. As digitalization and emerging technologies gain momentum, they are expected to play a pivotal role in driving the Kingdom's GDP growth by 2030.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, BIGO Technology is committed to making a tangible difference in the Kingdom. With plans to establish a Saudi operation center to serve as regional headquarter, create 500 jobs over the next five years, BIGO aims to support the country's creative sector and amplify Middle Eastern culture globally.

BIGO's strategic vision for Saudi Arabia encompasses societal development, technological advancement, and cultural enrichment. Through strategic partnerships, technology transfer initiatives, and job creation endeavors, BIGO aims to unlock the region's potential, nurturing a modern, diverse, and innovative society.

“Our involvement in Saudi Arabia transcends business interests; it represents a profound commitment to being an integral part of the Kingdom's journey towards a vibrant future,” further remarked Goh. “By leveraging technology as a catalyst for positive change, we envision a society where cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and global connectivity thrive. Our alignment with Vision 2030 underscores our belief in the transformative power of technology to foster unity, empathy, and compassion on a global scale.”

To explore BIGO Technology's groundbreaking AI-powered innovations and contribute to Saudi Arabia's digital renaissance, visit their vibrant exhibits at Jordan pavilion (booth number: H5,D70) and Singapore pavilion (booth number: H5,I71) during LEAP 2024. Join BIGO Technology at LEAP 2024 and embark on an exhilarating journey towards shaping Saudi Arabia's digital landscape.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of the fastest-growing Singapore technology companies. Powered by Artificial Intelligence technology, BIGO’s video-based products and services have gained immense popularity, with nearly 400 million monthly active users in more than 150 countries. These include Bigo Live (livestreaming) and Likee (short-form video).

Visit www.bigo.sg for more information on BIGO’s brands and products.