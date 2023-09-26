Big Layout Data, an in5 tech resident and creator of an easy furnishing widget, announces its collaboration with Viewit, the "TikTok of Real Estate" and a member of the Techstars Chicago accelerator with their innovative AI real estate assistant. This union combines dynamic property visuals with intelligent property interaction, aiming to streamline and enhance the user experience in real estate exploration.

This collaboration sees the integration of Big Layout Data's innovative furnishing widget directly into Viewit’s unique property listings. This development allows prospective buyers and renters to interactively visualize and engage with property spaces, providing a clear and comprehensive understanding before any decisions are made.

Key Features:

Furniture Selection: Users can choose furniture from various stores in Dubai.

Comparison and Budgeting: It enables users to compare furniture options and control their budgets effectively.

Precise Fitting: The platform helps find furniture that fits the users' layout exactly, avoiding common sizing issues.

Interactive and User-friendly Interface: Provides an immersive and intuitive experience, making property and furniture exploration simple and enjoyable.

"Our collaboration with Viewit focuses on simplifying and enhancing property exploration for every user. It's about tangible, user-friendly interaction," stated Andrejs Hmelovs, CEO of Big Layout Data.

