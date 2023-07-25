DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Big Layout Data, a Dubai-based tech startup and member of in5 Tech and Microsoft for Startups, announces an exciting new partnership with DirectSB, the innovative Proptech platform. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to revolutionize the way customers select and furnish properties.

Through this collaboration, customers can not only select their dream property via DirectSB, but also instantly visualize and purchase complementary furniture, all in one integrated, easy-to-use platform.

“Our partnership with DirectSB is a significant milestone for us. It will allow us to expand our reach and offer an even more seamless, user-friendly experience,” said Elena Hmelovs co-founder and CFO of Big Layout Data. “Together, we are building an ecosystem where choosing and furnishing a property is as easy and transparent as never before.”

About Big Layout Data

Big Layout Data is an innovative Proptech startup that is transforming the way we furnish our homes. By leveraging an extensive database of layouts and AI technology, the company creates tailored furniture sets that align with users' individual layouts, budgets, and aesthetic preferences. Working with local furniture stores, Big Layout Data applies its sophisticated algorithms to offer a personalized, effortless furnishing experience, taking the stress and guesswork out of creating a harmonious and stylish living space.

About DirectSB:

DirectSB's intuitive proptech platform enables users to conduct transactions directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries and thereby saving thousands of dirhams in commission fees. Users gain more control over their transactions and can make more informed decisions with access to advanced tools and features. From up-to-date data on property prices to current market trends and other influential factors, DirectSB provides an all-encompassing real estate solution tailored to the modern customer's needs.