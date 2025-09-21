Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the Region’s leading education and training provider, has been awarded the Best Educational and Training Institution at the Asian Arab Business Awards 2025, organised by the Asian Arab Trade and Business Council. The ceremony was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama, in the presence of leading economic figures and representatives from government and private institutions across Asia and the Arab region.

This award recognises BIBF’s achievements in the fields of innovation and institutional excellence, and acknowledges its pioneering role in developing the financial and banking education and training sector at the regional level. BIBF has been a key contributor to building a knowledge-based economy and enhancing the competitiveness of human capital. The award also reflects the Institute’s pivotal role in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and in reinforcing Bahrain’s position as a leading regional hub for knowledge and development, in line with the objectives of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which places human capital development at the heart of its priorities and affirms the Kingdom’s status as a regional and global destination for excellence in education and training.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF, stated: “This recognition represents an international acknowledgement of Bahrain’s leading status as a financial and educational hub in the region, and reflects the Institute’s pivotal role in building human capital and strengthening the knowledge-based economy, thereby reinforcing the Kingdom’s position on the global financial map.”

BIBF’s achievement reaffirms its leadership in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, and its commitment to expanding its academic and training programmes to contribute to human capital development and to preparing future leaders in the financial, banking, and technological sectors.