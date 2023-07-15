Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading training and education provider in the region, announced the achievement of its undergraduate students in the INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs' Competition. Surpassing participants from other prestigious universities across Bahrain, the BIBF students secured the title of "Company of the Year." The award was presented by Her Highness Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain.

The BIBF team comprised of talented undergraduate students whose dedication and innovative thinking have consistently pushed the boundaries of success. The team members are Ali Fahmi, Zaman Khalil, Mariam Mohammad, Haya Al Yushaa, Tariq Al Mutawaj, Maryam Alnoami, and Ruqayya Shafiq, led by their mentor Bader Awadh.

Their winning business creation, 'Fornature,' is a Bahraini brand dedicated to producing eco-friendly furniture. Through their outstanding craftsmanship and commitment to sustainable practices, 'Fornature' has garnered admiration and earned the team well-deserved recognition on a prominent platform.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, CEO of the BIBF, stated, “This remarkable accomplishment builds upon the earlier successes achieved by the BIBF undergraduate students, who secured first place in three national competitions earlier this year. Their dedication and innovative thinking are a testament to the exceptional talent that thrives within the BIBF community.”

On this occasion, Dr. Haifaa Khalaf, Head of Academics Centre at the BIBF, “This remarkable achievement of the students is a testament to the unwavering commitment, exceptional talent, and entrepreneurial spirit that thrives within the BIBF community. Their success serves as a shining example of the quality of education and guidance provided at the BIBF. She also added, “We congratulate them on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to witnessing their continued success as they venture into the regional Young Entrepreneurs Competition.”

Dr. Khalaf also extended her heartfelt appreciation to the BIBF’s dedicated staff and faculty members for nurturing the students' skills and fostering their entrepreneurial spirit, which played a pivotal role in this outstanding achievement.

Dr. Haifa also thanked INJAZ Bahrain for organizing this pioneering competition, which is one of the pioneering initiatives to support Bahraini youth in the path of entrepreneurship and praised the organisation’s efforts in empowering youth and unleashing their creativity and innovation.

About the BIBF

Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) is the leading provider of education and training in the region that was established in 1981 under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain. It plays a pivotal role in providing programmes and initiatives to develop human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in addition to 64 countries worldwide, which gives it a global character.

The BIBF is committed to excellence in the provision of education and training in all major business disciplines, and is an official partner to many institutions worldwide in providing thought leadership, assessment, and training

Banking & Financial Services

Islamic Banking

Executive Development

Accounting & Finance

Academic Studies

Leadership & Management

Supply Chain Management

Insurance

Digital Transformation & Project Management

Which leads to integrated solutions for the business sector.

