Manama – The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) organised its Annual HR & Training Managers Meeting, welcoming HR professionals and training leaders from different sectors across Bahrain to discuss strategies for navigating workforce challenges and opportunities in the year 2025 and beyond.

The event, held at the BIBF Auditorium, focused on the theme “Navigating the Future Workforce in 2025” and featured a packed agenda designed to explore emerging trends in human resource management and training development.

A keynote address by Ms. Nouf AlSowaidi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Bapco Energies, highlighted critical trends transforming the HR landscape. She also shared actionable strategies for empowering organisations to adapt to a rapidly evolving workforce.

The agenda also included a panel discussion with the BIBF’s Learning Centre Heads, who provided insights on future trends in training and professional development, with a focus on the financial and insurance sectors. The panel was moderated by Ms. Amal Al Sorani, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the BIBF.

Attendees participated in a live feedback session through an interactive survey, aimed at gathering insights to enhance training strategies across key sectors. The results will guide the BIBF’s efforts to align its offerings with the evolving needs of Bahrain’s industries.

The survey results revealed that a majority of participants consider continuous professional development to be a crucial aspect of their organisational strategy. Many expressed interests in collaborating with BIBF to develop customiSed training programmes. Talent retention and digital transformation were identified as significant challenges faced by HR and training professionals, emphasising the need for organisations to prioritise upskilling employees and adopting innovative workforce strategies.

Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the BIBF emphasised the critical role that training and development play in meeting the escalating demands of a highly skilled workforce. Dr. Ahmed also stressed on the significance of these annual meetings in supporting the industry’s growth, further enhancing Bahrain’s position as a talent hub of the region.

The event concluded with a networking session, offering attendees the opportunity to exchange ideas and build relationships to further drive innovation in HR and training.

