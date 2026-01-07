Dubai, United Arab Emirates: BHM Capital, the leading financial institution in the capital markets of the United Arab Emirates, announced its acceptance as a member of the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) under the Supporting Partner category. With this milestone, BHM Capital becomes the first financial institution from the United Arab Emirates to join FEAS, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening regional market connectivity and advancing cross-border collaboration across the Euro-Asian capital markets landscape.

FEAS is a prominent international association that brings together stock exchanges, post-trade institutions, and capital market stakeholders from across Europe and Asia, serving as a platform for cooperation, dialogue, and the exchange of best practices among market participants. Through its participation in FEAS, BHM Capital aims to contribute to initiatives that support market development and institutional collaboration at both regional and international levels.

This membership forms part of BHM Capital’s broader regional integration strategy, pursued in alignment with market connectivity initiatives led by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, including its engagement through Tabadul Hub. As the only UAE financial market representing the United Arab Emirates within FEAS, ADX plays a central role within the Federation. ADX is represented by its Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, who serves as Vice Chairman of FEAS Board of Directors. In this context, BHM Capital’s participation in FEAS complements national efforts to enhance cross-border cooperation and expand access to regional and global capital markets.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, said: “Our participation in FEAS aligns with BHM Capital’s long-term vision to promote collaboration, accessibility, and sustainable growth within global capital markets. We remain committed to supporting initiatives that strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the advancement of integrated financial ecosystems.”

Mr. Radu Hanga, Chairman of FEAS, commented: “The addition of BHM Capital to the FEAS community reinforces our commitment to bringing together the most dynamic players in the global financial landscape. Their role as a pioneer in the UAE markets aligns perfectly with our vision of 'FEASible Diversity.' We look forward to the unique perspectives they will bring to our network, helping to drive innovation and growth for all our members and partners.”

Mr. Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, the Group CEO of the ADX Group and Vice Chairman of FEAS, added: “We congratulate BHM on becoming the first UAE financial institution to join FEAS. This milestone underscores the UAE’s role in the regional and global financial landscape, while BHM’s partnerships enhance market access and create new opportunities for investors.”

This new membership underscores BHM Capital’s continued dedication to supporting initiatives that reinforce the UAE’s role as a regional financial hub and create greater opportunities for investors, institutions, and market participants.

About BHM Capital Financial Services:

BHM Capital is a leading private joint stock company listed in the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority providing services to individual and corporate investors. Since its establishment, it has been one of the top-ranked firms in the country’s financial markets and a pioneer in financial technology, making it a regional leader in providing essential tools for corporate and individual clients.

