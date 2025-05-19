The hand over of villas coincide with Bhatia Group’s 50th anniversary of excellence and commitment to enhancing UAE’s real estate landscape.

Dubai: Bhatia General Contracting, a leading contractor in the UAE, will hand over 1,050 exquisite villas in Al Khawaneej 2 district in May 2025, as part of a major government initiative to provide high-quality, modern housing for Emirati families and support sustainable urban development in Dubai. The project exemplifies Bhatia Group’s dedication to providing a variety of best-in-class housing options, in line with its 50-years of excellence and commitment to enhancing UAE’s real estate landscape.

The project, which is now in its final phase, plays a crucial role in the ‘Dubai 2033 Plan’, a strategic initiative aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s most liveable urban centres. With this milestone, the total value of the projects executed since 2024 has reached AED 2.5 billion. Furthermore, the project is part of the historic AED 65 billion housing budget approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai. The budget, extending until 2040, reflects the wise leadership's commitment to providing high-quality housing solutions to Emirati citizens.

Ajay Bhatia, Chairman of Bhatia General Contracting and Founder of SOL Properties said: “This landmark housing development stands as a testament to our visionary leadership's dedication to enriching citizens' lives and nurturing their dreams. Aligning with this vision, and as we celebrate our 50th anniversary at Bhatia Group, we continue to strive to create welcoming spaces which can enrich the lives of residents and foster a sense of belonging. In this regard, the 1050 Villas Complex stands out as an epitome of thoughtful, sustainable urban living, designed to serve both present and future generations.”

The project demonstrates Bhatia Group’s decades of excellence and craftsmanship, which have made the company a trusted name in the UAE’s construction sector. With a legacy of delivering several key community developments such as the Dubai Government’s Ambulance complex, the Dubai Central Laboratory, the high-tech Hatta Border Port Crossing complex linking the UAE and Oman, and the iconic Dubai Waterfront Market—Bhatia Group has consistently demonstrated its ability to execute projects that are vital to the nation’s infrastructure and community wellbeing. It is this proven track record that earned Bhatia General Contracting the opportunity to deliver a prestigious project.

Located in Al Khawaneej 2, the master-planned community exemplifies the Group’s continued dedication to thoughtful design and quality construction. The master-planned community features an array of essential amenities such as open green spaces, pedestrian and cycling paths, a nursery, community park, and other essential public facilities. It also offers seamless neighbourhood connectivity to reduce the use of vehicles, in line with Dubai’s vision to promote sustainable urban living. Moreover, the complex has several integrated features such as landscaped roads, service centres and digitally enabled allocation as well as financial service systems.

Bhatia General Contracting has completed over 250 small and large-scale projects, ranging from small-site developments to multi-million government projects in the Middle East and the UAE. The company remains committed to advancing civil construction standards by delivering landmark projects that can positively impact the lives of future generations.

About Bhatia Group

Established in 1975, Bhatia General Contracting is a pioneering contractor in the UAE. With a robust presence in both public and private sectors, the company has a portfolio of over 250 projects that includes residential and commercial buildings, industrial developments, and villas. Over the years, the company has set a distinguished identity for its commitment towards delivering quality construction across projects of diverse sizes. Attributing to its 50 years of experience, the company has been able to successfully develop an enduring relationship with clients, architects and partners that is defined by mutual trust and respect. The company’s steadfast commitment to excellence, safety and integrity is another key factor in its success. Bhatia General Contracting adheres to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environmental stewardship to position itself as one of the most trusted partners in the UAE’s continuous developmental journey.