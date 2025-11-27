Chris Abboud: This partnership reflects Beyti’s core values and our deep belief that our role extends to impacting positively the people and communities around us, through meaningful initiatives.

Cairo, Egypt : In line with its commitment to creating a sustainable impact across key sectors such as healthcare, Beyti an Almarai subsidiary has signed a new cooperation protocol with Al Nas Hospital. The protocol, which extends over a one-year partnership, entails supplying the hospital monthly with a variety of high-quality essential dairy products. This initiative reflects what both Beyti an Almarai subsidiary - and Al Nas Hospital believe in a shared purpose of creating lasting value for our communities. Through these efforts, Beyti seeks to achieve a positive and lasting impact within the communities where it operates.

The protocol was signed by Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti an Almarai subsidiary and Mr. Ayman Abbas, Treasurer of Al-Joud Charity Foundation Al Nas Hospital, affirming both parties’ commitment to community service and supporting a healthier future. Attendees included distinguished members from Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary and Al Nas Hospital, embodying an effective model for integration between private sector institutions and the charitable organizations.

Under this protocol, Beyti an Almarai subsidiary is committed to providing its products, including milk, yogurt, drinkable yogurt, butter, cooking cream and whipping cream, and other products that contribute to improving the patients’ wellbeing, especially children who require balanced care to ensure growth and recovery.

In this context, Mr. Chris Abboud, General Manager of Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary, shared his enthusiasm with the collaboration, stating: “This partnership reflects Beyti’s core values and our deep belief that our role extends to impacting positively the people and communities around us, through meaningful initiatives. Through our cooperation with Al Nas Hospital, we reinforce our full commitment to our sustainability strategy, ‘Doing Better Every Day’, which includes caring for the people and providing safe, high-quality products, whereas Beyti conducts over 11 million raw material tests annually to ensure the highest quality standards. These principles inspire us to continue driving positive and sustainable impact within the Egyptian society.”

On his part, Mr. Ayman Abbas, Treasurer of Al-Joud Charity Foundation – Al Nas Hospital, expressed his gratitude for this collaboration, adding: “Al Nas Hospital provides medical services to patients with heart, digestive, diabetes, and burn conditions, and is preparing to open a specialized liver transplant unit free of charge. The hospital operates with a capacity of up to 600 beds. Therefore, Beyti’s support highlights their commitment to social solidarity and strengthens our efforts to reach eligible patients and fully support their health and nutritional needs.”

This support represents an inspiring model of integration between charitable organizations and the private sector. Support from companies such as Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary – is vital to enabling us to deliver our services to patients in the best possible way.”

It is worth noting that this initiative builds on Beyti’s long-standing commitment to social responsibility, particularly in supporting the healthcare sector, which is a cornerstone of a dignified and sustainable life. Beyti previously made a contribution to the development of West El Nubairiyah Central Hospital by donating advanced medical equipment that enhanced intensive care and laboratory services, improving the quality of healthcare provided to more than 600,000 citizens in Beheira Governorate.

This new step reflects Beyti’s deep-rooted belief in supporting vulnerable communities and improving access to quality healthcare services in underprivileged areas driven by the conviction that true development begins with people and their fundamental needs.

About Beyti – an Almarai subsidiary:

Beyti - an Almarai subsidiary- was established in 1998 as a company specializing in food manufacturing. Beyti is a leading company in the Egyptian food sector and is one of the largest producers and exporters of milk, juices, and yogurt in Egypt. Beyti offers its leading products, such as Almarai milk, Almarai yogurt, Almarai Treats, Almarai Yogo, Almarai juice, Almarai cream, and Almarai cheese, in addition to Beyti milk and juices.

About Al Nas Hospital:

The new charitable Al Nas Children’s Hospital is located in the densely populated Shubra El-Kheima area, north of Cairo, within Qalyubia Governorate, one of Egypt’s major governorates in terms of area and population. Al-Nas Hospital, affiliated with the Al-Joud Charitable Foundation, is considered one of the largest and most prominent charitable medical projects in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa. It was inaugurated in 2019 with a capacity of 600 beds, 10 operating rooms, 148 intensive care units, and 48 outpatient clinics. The hospital provides completely free medical services in specialized fields, including pediatric and adult heart surgery, digestive diseases, diabetes, and burns. Recently, it launched the first and largest liver transplant unit in the region.

The hospital is regarded as one of the largest advanced medical centers in the Arab region and Africa, comprising five fully completed buildings in terms of construction, finishing, and equipment, covering an area of 30,000 square meters, in addition to a modern services building. The hospital takes pride in fully opening its doors to serve all patients free of charge. It began its operations and services in the pediatric cardiology building, as heart diseases are responsible for nearly half of all deaths from various illnesses in Egypt, in addition to long waiting lists for these surgeries.

All these services are provided 100% free of charge, according to the latest global standards and technologies, after successfully attracting the best professional staff, including doctors, specialists, nursing teams, and technicians, equipped with the latest advancements in modern medical equipment.