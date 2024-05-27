Final offer price is set at 500 Fils per share, at the top of the price range, which would grant the Company a market capitalisation at listing of 150m KWD (c. 488m USD)

The strong results of the subscription process reflect the confidence investors have in BIG Holding’s strategy and vision

BIG Holding is expected to commence trading on Boursa Kuwait during June 2024 under the symbol “BEYOUT”, as the first listing since 2022

Kuwait City, Kuwait: Beyout Investment Group Holding (“Beyout Investment Group” or “BIG Holding” or “BIG” the “Company”), the regional pioneer in providing comprehensive human resources and project lifecycle support complemented by real estate services, today announces that it has set the final offer price at 500 Fils per share, which is at the top of the price range. This followed the successful completion of the bookbuilding process, culminating in an oversubscription for its private secondary offering (or the “Offering”).

A total of 90,000,000 ordinary shares, representing 30% of BIG Holding’s issued share capital, were offered, which will generate approximately 45m KWD of gross proceeds for the selling shareholders, upon settlement. The offering saw strong investor demand and oversubscription of over 17x. The total cumulative demand for BIG Holding shares amounted to c. 767m KWD.

Mr. Abdulrahman Al Khannah, Chief Executive Officer of Beyout Investment Group, commented:

“We are very pleased by these results which truly speak for themselves. It is fantastic to see these significant demand levels which are reflective of the investor confidence in our value proposition and excellent track record of delivering on behalf of our clients.”

Subscription process

The Offering Period for subscription to the Shares will close by 1:00 pm Kuwait local time on 02 June 2024. All Subscription Applications, along with all Required Documents listed in the section entitled “Subscription Process” of the Offering Memorandum and the full Subscription Amount should be received no later than 1:00 pm Kuwait local time on 02 June 2024.

BIG Holding shares are expected to commence trading on Boursa Kuwait during June 2024, under the symbol “BEYOUT” and ISIN “KW0EQ0210082”.

Details of the Eligible Investors and Offering are available in the updated Offering Memorandum. The Offering Memorandum is available under the Key Documents section on www.bigholding.com/big-holding-private-placement/. For further details you can also contact ir@bigholding.com.

National Investments Company K.S.C.P. and EFG-Hermes UAE Limited (acting in conjunction with EFG Hermes UAE LLC) have been appointed as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. National Investments Company K.S.C.P. has been appointed as investment and listing advisor.

About Beyout Investment Group

Beyout Investment Group is a prominent investment holding company, specialising in nurturing a diversified portfolio of high-potential businesses. BIG Holding was incorporated in 2006 to manage portfolios of an existing group of significantly growing companies and to diversify further into complementary service industries across the GCC region. The primary sources of revenue are driven through its leading subsidiaries, Kuwait Resources House (“KRH”) and Real Estate House (“REH”), which excel in their respective markets and drive sustainable business growth. Guided by integrity, excellence, and reliability, Beyout Investment Group continues to deliver lasting value for our clients, partners, and the broader economies in which we operate.

www.bigholding.com

About Beyout Investment Group Subsidiaries

BIG is in the process of transitioning from a successful family-owned company to becoming a leading regional institution. The Company will comprise KRH and REH and will also include smaller subsidiaries providing ancillary services – Bon Voyage and Borooj.