United Arab Emirates – Today, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, Beyond ONE, the investment and operations company of Virgin Mobile in Latin America, announced that the company is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive growth and innovation in the region’s telecommunications sector. Virgin Mobile will use a combination of AWS Regions and AWS hybrid cloud offerings—including AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones—to modernize the Beyond One stack and mark a significant step forward in cloud adoption and digital transformation in the region.

AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones bring AWS infrastructure and services closer to customers for a truly consistent experience from the cloud to the edge. This initiative will enable Virgin Mobile LATAM to leverage AWS technology to become more agile and drive innovation.

“We are delighted to embark on this journey with AWS, a global leader in cloud computing, as part of the transformation strategy currently being implemented in our Virgin Mobile LATAM operation,” said Mr. Salvatore Traina, Group CTO of Beyond ONE. “This effort goes beyond pure technology adoption, allowing us to focus on our customers and deliver the most value for them across Central and Latin America. The intent is to increase our agility and speed in delivering value to customers and to keep innovating in the LATAM market, while at the same time, streamlining our operations.”

“AWS is excited to work with Beyond ONE and its Virgin Mobile brand,” said Antonello Arpino, Head of Operations Simplified at AWS. “AWS offerings will fuel Virgin Mobile to deliver superior experiences to their Latin American customers without compromising on reliability and security.”

This agreement between AWS and Beyond ONE is expected to bring a true digital experience across Central and Latin America, as well as dramatically increase the pace of innovation and automation in operations. Beyond ONE aims to have their customers at the center of everything that they do, by focusing on their customer rather than managing the heavy lifting of their infrastructure.

About Beyond ONE

Beyond ONE is a digital services provider radically reshaping the personalised digital ecosystems of consumers in emerging markets around the world. We put people at the center of everything we think and do, to create hyper-customised digital experiences that improve their lives and create a more inclusive, colourful and connected world for everyone. A subsidiary of private global investment company Priora Management Holding Dubai, Beyond ONE is headquartered in Dubai, and through its investments, operates in a number of countries around the world. Find out more at www.beyond.one