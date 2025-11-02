MoU signed to facilitate workshops and evaluate a modern cloud ERP strategy to strengthen Gulf Air Group’s operational and strategic objectives

Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Solutions, part of the Beyon group, Gulf Air Group, and Oracle have announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Beyon Group, Khalid Hussain Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group, and other officials from both entities. The signing took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, Bahrain during Gateway Gulf 2025 this week. The collaboration between the three major entities aims to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation within the aviation industry.

The collaboration marks a significant step towards the implementation of a unified enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution across Gulf Air Group’s portfolios. The initiative will leverage Oracle Alloy to support the implementation of the ERP solution within Bahrain’s national borders. It will combine Oracle’s global leadership in enterprise applications with Beyon Solutions’ proven local expertise and trusted digital capabilities.

Under the MoU, the parties will conduct workshops and structured engagements to assess Gulf Air Group’s requirements, evaluate solution feasibility, and provide industry insights on international best practices and aviation technology trends. This structured approach will help ensure alignment on a tailored ERP strategy that enables Gulf Air Group to strengthen efficiency and benefit from the latest advancements in technology.

Reflecting on the significance of the agreement, Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer Ahmed Naeemi commented: “This collaboration is a key milestone in our transformation journey. By partnering with Beyon Solutions and Oracle, we are aligning Gulf Air Group with the best global practices while leveraging local expertise. This MoU supports our commitment to operational excellence and digital modernisation, enabling us to strengthen efficiency across the Group and deliver long-term value for Bahrain’s aviation sector.”

Beyon Solutions Chief Executive Officer Nick Toon added, “At Beyon Solutions, we are committed to empowering national corporations like Gulf Air Group with cutting-edge digital technologies. By combining our Sovereign Managed Services Cloud powered by Oracle Alloy with our expertise in business transformation, we are well-positioned to support Gulf Air Group in shaping a robust ERP strategy that underpins operational agility and long-term growth, while also meeting national data residency requirements.”

Yassin El Bakiouli – Vice President – Business Applications, Gulf region, Oracle remarked, “This collaboration with Gulf Air Group and Beyon Solutions marks an important step in advancing Gulf Air’s digitization strategy, bringing world-class technology and intelligence to power the next phase of growth.”

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

FOLLOW US:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyonsolutions/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyon-solutions/

About Beyon Solutions

Beyon Solutions, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, is an IT and digital transformation consultancy offering cutting edge digital technology solutions tailored to meet the needs of high demand of businesses of all sizes across the Middle East.

Beyon Solutions capitalizes on its solid partnerships with leading global Technology to combine technical expertise with a strategic approach to delivering solutions that drive operational success and connectivity.

For more information, please visit www.beyonsolutions.com

About Gulf Air Group (GFG)

Gulf Air Group was founded in 2010 to improve coordination amongst the various entities within the Group in order to enhance the aviation sector’s contribution to Bahrain’s economy and maximize stakeholder value. The Group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

Follow Gulf Air Group:

LinkedIn: Gulf Air Group Holding

Instagram: GulfAirGroup