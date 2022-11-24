Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money announced that its international remittance service is now available on BenefitPay. Beyon Money’s remittance service features one of the best offers in the market for international transfers and gives customers the opportunity to seize the lowest fees and rates directly from BenefitPay’s app.

Beyon Money’s international remittance services offer unlimited transfers @ BD1 for a week, to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, the Philippines, and Egypt. The unlimited transfer services are also available @ BD5 for a week to the United Kingdom, United States of America, European Union (EUR, DKK, SEK), and Switzerland. These offers are now available to BENEFIT’s customers, as Beyon Money is listed as part of BenefitPay’s remittance services, along with other vendors.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone said, "We are delighted to collaborate with BENEFIT to extend Beyon Money’s remittance services to BenefitPay’s customers. Beyon Money provides cutting-edge digital onboarding and digital remittance services through our Super App and this partnership further facilitates the access to our services, benefitting customers of both the Beyon Money and BenefitPay platforms.”

“This new service will allow consumers to compare and choose the best available offers directly in the marketplace. We believe in a digital driven society; we foster the shift from physical to digital remittance, and this is supported through alliances such as with BenefitPay, that will create value for the industry and for the consumers,” Mr. Mancone added.

BENEFIT CE, Abdulwahed AlJanahi said, “In BENEFIT, we always have the customer experience as a forefront commitment. We continuously enhance our services offered through the BenefitPay App, to meet the needs of our diverse customer base.”

“The collaboration with Beyon Money is the latest enhancement to our remittance services, which delivers great value thorough offering low rates and fees for transfers to popular destinations. It is also worth noting that we are currently working on transforming the app to a marketplace, in which many money transfer service providers are available under one umbrella.” AlJanahi added.

About Beyon Money

The Beyon Money Super App includes Visa Prepaid Cards, Stored Value Wallet, Open Banking Connectivity, categorization of expenses and financial Insights and fully digital Remittances. It is the first fully digital Financial Super App to deliver direct Open Banking access to consumers in Bahrain, connecting all the banks across the Kingdom in one App. Users have the ability to view all transactions with their banks and with their cards, as well as transact and transfer funds between accounts and into their digital wallet with ease.

