Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Money, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a partnership with Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, to deliver exclusive and valuable benefits and services.

Through the partnership, Beyon Money’s Checkout Payment solution will be available on the Binance App, enabling customers to top up their Binance wallet directly from their Beyon Money Wallet, using their mobile number registered with Beyon Money instead of entering payment card details. Additionally, the partnership will enable exclusive offers for Beyon Money customers.

Beyon Money CEO Roberto Mancone commented, “Beyon Money is delighted to partner with Binance to deliver its embedded Beyon Money Checkout Payment solution. This is the first C2B (Consumer to Business) wallet to wallet top up solution with high security, best User Experience, instant transfer and lowest cost for the clients of Beyon Money and Binance.”

Tameem Al Moosawi, Binance Bahrain’s General Manager said: “This collaboration between two regulated entities by the Central Bank of Bahrain marks a significant step forward in our mission to make crypto assets and payments more accessible and cost-effective for users.”

“By integrating Beyon Money Checkout Payment solution into the Binance App, we are not only seamlessly simplifying the process but also ensuring that our customers benefit from the lowest transaction fees in the market.”

Beyon Money’s Checkout solution, which enables merchants to accept payments at reduced costs, is reshaping the landscape of merchant services in Bahrain, and Middle Eastern regions. Furthermore, it continues Beyon Money’s mission to be a partner of choice within the financial ecosystem in Bahrain and beyond.

