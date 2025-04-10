Dubai – National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) today confirmed its active participation in this year’s Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum (FUJCON 2025), which took place from 7th – 9th April. Themed “Achieving Maritime Vision: Sailing Towards Sustainable Fuels”, this year’s event shone a spotlight on the urgent transition to low-carbon energy solutions across the global marine and fuel oil industries.

Marking its fourteenth edition and organised by S&P Global, FUJCON continues to serve as a critical meeting point for key players across the oil and maritime value chain. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, the forum convened industry leaders, regulators, energy producers, traders, shipowners, financial institutions, and legal experts from the UAE and beyond.

As a long-standing supporter of the maritime and energy sectors, NBF brought deep market insight and a clear focus on sustainable finance to discussions.

“NBF was proud to contribute to this year’s FUJCON agenda, as we believe sustainable finance is a catalyst for transformation in the maritime and energy sectors,” said Bilal Hasan Ashraf, Head - Energy & Marine, & Head of GLC Fujairah, Corporate Banking, National Bank of Fujairah. “We’re committed to supporting our clients and partners as they navigate new fuel standards, environmental mandates, and supply chain shifts — all while driving long-term value creation.”

Bilal Hasan Ashraf, NBF’s Head of Energy & Marine, spoke on a high-profile panel on the opening day, exploring the economic and geopolitical factors shaping global shipping routes and their impact on Middle East trade flows. This session also covered the challenges faced by cargo ships along maritime trade routes, focusing on the cost implications for vessel protection in the context of increasing security concerns, as well as the changing landscape of production and export dynamics heading into the region.

FUJCON 2025 explored the intersection of decarbonisation, digitalisation, and regulatory change — offering insights into emerging trends in bunker fuel quality, pricing dynamics, trading outlooks, and technological disruption in maritime operations.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury, and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 14 across the UAE.

