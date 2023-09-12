Manama, Bahrain: Beyon in partnership with the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the Kingdom’s first American-model University, continues its scholarship programme for the third consecutive year, to sponsor the 4-year university education of Bahraini students, who are selected on merit from the Kingdom’s secondary schools.

This year’s selected student is Hamed Ebrahim Alawadhi from Modern Knowledge School, who underwent a series of assessments by AUBH and Beyon as part of the selection process. Hamed was presented with the scholarship at the AUBH Campus in Riffa, in the presence of Beyon CEO, Mikkel Vinter, Beyon Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa, AUBH Chief Operating Officer, William D. Hurt, and AUBH Dean of Students, Dr. Amal Alawadhi.

Dr. Bradley J. Cook AUBH President, said: “Part of our mission at AUBH is to facilitate access to education for talented students. We are proud to continue working in partnership with Beyon to offer such scholarships and look forward to having Hamed as part of the AUBH family helping him to prepare for a lifetime of success.”

“I would also like to share that the previous recipients of the scholarship programme, who also attended today’s event, are doing academically well and enjoying a great university experience. Ahmed Rahimi who began his degree in 2021, is also working in the University’s Marketing and Communications Department while studying. Last year’s selected student Salwa Beshara, is enjoying her second year at AUBH and taking part in various activities such as the Injaz entrepreneurial competition programme. We wish all our scholarship students continued success,” he added.

Mikkel Vinter, Chief Executive Officer of Beyon, said: “We are happy to continue our partnership with AUBH for this programme which is a very important part of our annual CSR initiatives and is in line with our core value of Care Beyon Now. We are delighted to grant a scholarship to another aspiring Bahraini student, supporting him in fulfilling his dream of studying and pursuing a career in Digital Marketing and Social Media.”

“Beyon’s management is always keen to support educational opportunities for talented individuals who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements. Through this scholarship programme, we seek to provide students with an international quality education helping them to pursue their academic and professional dreams and empower them to unlock their full potential,” he added.

The scholarship programme forms part of Beyon’s commitment to implement youth-centric educational initiatives that will help in preparing Bahraini students for the future.

