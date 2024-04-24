Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, has been recognised for the second successive year as the fastest growing Cyber Security Company in the Middle East & Cyprus by Deloitte. The significant achievement, listed in the third edition of Deloitte’s Fast 50, also places Beyon Cyber among the top 16 fastest growing technology companies across all industry categories and the only Bahrain based company to make the list.



The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme recognizes the fastest growing technology companies in the Middle East & Cyprus, ranking the 50 fastest growing public or private technology companies, based on their revenue growth over the last 4 years. Deloitte reviews technology companies from a wide range of industry sectors as part of the selection process, such as software, Fintech, energy tech, EdTech, digital commerce, as well as cyber security and more. Beyon Cyber was the only company from the cyber security sector on the Fast 50 list.

Following the much-anticipated annual announcement, Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa said, “We are delighted and immensely proud to be included in Deloitte’s Fast 50 list for the second year as the fastest growing technology company in Bahrain and the fastest growing cyber security company in the region.”

“Beyon Cyber has continued to build a strong reputation as the leading managed security services provider in Bahrain year on year, growing at a rate of 2.5 times that of the market. The company’s growing success has seen Beyon Cyber extend its reach from Bahrain to managing operations across seven countries in the region, as well as the Maldives. Such accomplishments have been instrumental in ensuring the company’s high recognition by Deloitte, a global leader in cyber security consultancy.”

“The recognition also reflects the commitment of the Beyon Cyber team who show exemplary dedication to executing our strategic goals, ensuring that we are the first choice for cyber security services for our growing client base across the region. We are committed to continuing on this path, pushing the boundaries to innovate and deliver cyber security services that aim to exceed our clients’ expectations.”

As noted in the 3rd edition of the Deloitte report, Emmanuel Durou, Partner, Technology, Media & Telecommunications Leader, from Deloitte Middle East commented, “This year’s ranked companies have achieved extraordinary revenue growth, even in the midst of uncertainty in the regional markets. These companies are driving change in their industries, propelling local economies with their innovative and impactful technologies, entrepreneurial spirit, and steady determination. Their persistence and commitment to pushing boundaries not only improves our world today, but also shapes a brighter future.”



