Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, and a leading regional provider of cybersecurity services based in Bahrain, is the Security Transformation Partner for the Arab International Cybersecurity Conference & Exhibition (AICS) for the second successive year. AICS is taking place under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Exhibition World Bahrain on 5th and 6th December.

The Conference and Exhibition, organised by Faalyat, a Bahrain based event organiser, is set to bring together more than 10,000 stakeholders from across the world, including cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and researchers, with the conference featuring an international lineup of delegates and speakers who will share insights on the latest trends in cybersecurity. AICS is co-hosted by The National Cyber Security Center (NCSC), whose aims include providing a secure and trusted cyberspace, protected from electronic threats and attacks, by developing and overseeing the implementation of the national cybersecurity strategy.

The partnership agreement was signed by Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa and Faalyat Managing Director & Board Member Amal Almurbati, during a meeting at the Beyon campus in Hamala.

Speaking following the signing of the partnership, Beyon Cyber CEO, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa said, “Beyon Cyber is delighted to continue its partnership with Faalyat for the second year, and support AICS which is establishing a clear path for industry players to stay ahead of the curve and address the ever-evolving threats to digital cybersecurity.”

“Since its inception, Beyon Cyber has been committed to strengthening its regional presence and delivering exceptional cyber security services, with a focus on innovating and pushing boundaries, and this partnership reflects our success and growing reputation as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.”

“The AICS conference and exhibition will present the ideal arena to showcase our state-of-the-art cybersecurity services and capabilities, while also providing an invaluable platform for networking and knowledge sharing. We look forward to engaging with our partners and establishing new relationships that support our growth and development plans,” Dr. Shaikh Khalid added.

­Beyon Cyber is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, and offering advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

For more information about the event, schedule and registration, visit www.arabcybersecurity.com

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Beyon Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@beyon.com

About Beyon Cyber -

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, and offering advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, with managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

Beyon Cyber acquired a majority stake in DTS Solution, a leading regional Cyber Security Advisory, Consulting, and Engineering firm headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. DTS Solution, established

in 2011, is a leading cybersecurity provider, offering various advanced services and solutions to combat cybercrime and uplift compliance through its team of highly certified cybersecurity experts.

In 2023, Beyon Cyber, was recognised as the fastest growing Cyber Security Company in the Middle East & Cyprus in the second edition of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50.