Manama, Bahrain: Executives from the Beyon Connect team, CEO Christian Rasmussen and CTO Kaspar Bomholtz attended the World Mail & Express, Europe Middle East & Africa (WMX EMEA) conference in Dubai recently, a major event for the Postal and Parcel industry, sponsored by Beyon Connect.

C-Level and senior executives from across the globe attended the WMX event, to discuss and learn about the latest industry advancements and trends, developed for the EMEA region. It provided a forum to bring all the key regional stakeholders together and listen to how CEOs and other industry leaders are responding to the way traditional mail, logistics and e-commerce services are responding to the changing needs of businesses and individuals.

During the event Beyon Connect showcased OneBox, its digital postbox solution that brings together residents, businesses, and public entities for simple, sustainable, spam-free and trusted communication. OneBox, is the first digital postbox to be introduced in the Middle East.

Beyon Connect CEO Christian Rasmussen who was one of the event’s keynote speakers, said that Beyon Connect was very pleased to have the opportunity to support and participate in the WMX event.

As part of his keynote speech Mr. Rasmussen outlined the evolution and adoption of the digital postbox and highlighted some of the trends in the Nordic countries, where a digitally transformed society was conceived and supported nearly two decades ago, resulting in traditional physical mail being almost entirely replaced by a digital postbox.

“OneBox, which has been developed in partnership with the Danish company e-Boks, a long-term provider of user-friendly secure platforms for digital communication. It has the capability to ensure that businesses and consumers can seamlessly shift to a digital postbox solution, and benefit from reliable service all in one secure, convenient, and trusted digital space,” Mr. Rasmussen said.

Beyon Connect CTO Kaspar Bomholtz stated that the event’s broad range of themes presented an excellent insight into the evolving requirements within the industry and the knowledge gained should prove invaluable.

“WMX provided the ideal platform to showcase Beyon Connect’s unique digital postbox solutions in front of an audience comprising of the leading executives in the postal services industry across the EMEA regions,” he added.

Beyon Connect, launched in January is a subsidiary of Batelco, focused on delivering new technologies with great innovation potential, Software-as-a-Service platforms, and advanced IT solutions to both the public and private sectors in the MENA region.

Beyon Connect is striving to pave the way for a movement towards a modern and digitally connected MENA region by playing an important part in laying the cornerstones for a data driven, sustainable and paperless future.

For more information, visit www.onebox.bh & www.beyonconnect.com

-Ends-

This press release has been issued by Batelco Corporate Communications & Sustainability Department. For further information, please contact Public.Relations@btc.com.bh