Manama, Bahrain: Beyon has announced the establishment of the Sustainability Innovation Hub in collaboration with the GCC Telco Alliance members (du, e&, Omantel, Ooredoo, STC Group, Zain) and other key regional and international partners. This initiative is driven by the urgent need to address climate change and expand access to affordable and reliable energy.

As the global energy landscape undergoes a significant transformation, telecom operators are actively seeking alternatives that enhance energy efficiency and reduce their carbon footprint. The Sustainability Innovation Hub aims to bridge the gap between technology, telecom innovation, and climate action. It will bring together cutting-edge technologies, visionary experts, and collaborative efforts to tackle one of the most critical challenges faced by the technology and telecom industries today.

The primary focus of the Sustainability Innovation Hub will be to develop and implement innovative power solutions that are cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly, by harnessing the power of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind. The Hub will enable telecom operators to reduce their reliance on traditional fuel sources and move toward a greener future. This transition will not only lead to substantial long-term efficiency but will also play a significant role in protecting the environment and aligning with the broader sustainability goals of the sector.

The Sustainability Innovation Hub has been established with a clear set of objectives aimed at revolutionizing the telecom industry's approach to energy consumption and sustainability. It will foster a collaborative environment where telecom operators, technology providers, and research institutes can share knowledge, resources, and expertise, driving the development of innovative power solutions tailored to the specific needs of the telecom industry.

Furthermore, the Hub aims to foster a platform for testing and validating innovative power solutions using GCC telecom networks, enabling the Hub to accelerate the development cycle and ensure the effective implementation of new technologies within the industry. Recognizing the importance of skilled professionals in driving innovation, the Hub will offer training programmes and workshops to enhance the competencies of individuals involved in the design, installation, and maintenance of power solutions within the telecom sector.

The Hub will actively seek collaborations and partnerships with leading industry players, government entities, and regulatory authorities, fostering a supportive ecosystem where knowledge sharing, best practices, and standardization can flourish. These objectives aim at achieving short- and long-term goals to enhance sustainability practices in the technology and telecom industries.

Beyon Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer Shaikh Bader bin Rashid Al Khalifa said, “This collaborative initiative is a milestone achievement for the telecom industry in the GCC. The years of industry experience, combined with the technology capabilities and resources that the GCC alliance members bring to the table will play a pivotal role in empowering all parties to implement the required changes to support a sustainable future for all concerned. The Innovation Hub further enhances our sustainability programmes at Beyon which are aligned with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to reach zero carbon by 2060.”

