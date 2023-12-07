UAE telecom company e& has announced plans to electrify its fleet of vehicles, aiming for zero carbon emissions by gradually replacing light vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) in phased approach by 2030.

This key initiative is set to transform e&'s vehicle fleet in the UAE, with the first phase involving the replacement of 100 vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs).

This follows e&'s recent announcement at COP28, where it committed to achieving zero carbon emissions across its own operations, covering Scope 1 and 2, by 2040, embarking on a decisive journey towards environmental sustainability.

In support of this objective, the company also announced near term targets (2030) of a Group-wide reduction of 43 per cent from its own activities and the energy it purchases and uses (Scope 1 and 2 emissions).

Group Chief Operations Officer Obaid Bokisha said: "e& is committed to environmentally friendly transport and reducing its carbon footprint. Our initiative to replace all light vehicles with electric vehicles demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change and embracing cleaner, greener technologies."

"e& is actively seeking innovative solutions to replace its entire fleet gradually as it addresses the requirement for suitable electric vehicles in various categories. As a responsible organisation, e& intends to align its efforts with the goals and priorities established in COP28, stressing the importance of promoting the adoption of electric vehicles as part of the discussions and commitments at the conferencem," he added.

While the transition to EVs presents significant challenges, e& is determined to drive positive change and set an example for others to follow.

The global technology group recognises the impact of EVs on operations, emphasising the need to address challenges and seize opportunities for cost savings, efficiency, and environmental impact reduction, stated Bokisha.

The momentum behind EVs is expected to grow exponentially, with global sales soaring, and the UAE is making significant strides. Industry statistics reveal that more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022 and this is expected to grow by another 35 per cent to reach 14 million, it added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).