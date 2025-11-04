Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Bexprt, a multi-award winning AI-driven digital transformation consultancy and AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, today announced the signing of a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate digital transformation, cloud modernization, and artificial intelligence (AI) innovation across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This strategic agreement formalises the strong collaboration that has evolved between Bexprt and AWS over the past three years, around empowering commercial and public sector organizations to adopt and scale Enterprise AI and Resilience solutions.

Under this collaboration, Bexprt will expand the deployment of its Bex-Gen™ Agentic AI solutions and Enterprise AI platforms, making them available locally in the planned AWS Saudi Arabia Region. This will enable customers to modernize their operations securely and resiliently in the cloud, helping them innovate faster, create new revenue streams, optimise costs, and enhance operational efficiency.

"We are thrilled to take our relationship with AWS to the next level through this multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement," said Mohamed Hamdy, CEO of Bexprt. "Having our Agentic AI solutions generally available locally in the upcoming AWS Saudi Arabia Region will significantly accelerate our customers’ cloud journeys and AI adoption. Together, we are enabling organizations across the Kingdom to move swiftly from proof of concept to full-scale production—resiliently, efficiently, and with measurable impact."

Since establishing its regional office in Riyadh in 2022, Bexprt has continuously invested in the Saudi market—building local talent, developing innovative solutions, and advancing customers’ digital capabilities in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030. The new collaboration with AWS will further support these goals through joint innovation programmes, skills enablement, and industry-specific AI accelerators that help organizations unlock greater business value.

"AWS is committed to empowering Saudi organizations with the most advanced cloud and AI technologies," said Amr Almasri, AWS Country Lead - Saudi Arabia. "Our collaboration with Bexprt will accelerate innovation, drive cloud adoption, and help customers realise the full potential of AI and modernisation—supporting the Kingdom’s vision for a diversified, digital economy."

“I am excited about the extended partnership between AWS and Bexprt, and thank Bexprt for the great support they are delivering to SAT, said Bader Al-Balwiy, CTO of SAT during the inaugural AWS Cloud Day Riyadh in a panel discussing their transformational AI journey to the cloud with Bexprt CEO and AWS General Manager Mid-Market EMEA -

The Strategic Collaboration Agreement between Bexprt and AWS marks a significant step towards deepening the Kingdom’s AI and cloud ecosystem—bringing together global technology leadership and local expertise to power the next wave of intelligent digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

Bexprt is a specialized AI boutique consultancy that designs, builds, and manages enterprise-grade AI solutions and resilient cloud infrastructures.

We work with industry-specific organizations across the UK, Europe, and high-growth Gulf states to accelerate innovation through generative AI, advanced analytics, and cloud strategies. Our solutions and services help optimize costs, improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Bexprt is an AWS Advanced Tier Services & Consulting Partner, Regional SI, AWS Reseller, with their own AI solutions over AWS and on AWS Marketplace, and an AWS differentiated Service and Solutions Partner. Find Bexprt's AI solutions and services in the AWS Marketplace, and on AWS Partner Finder.

