'Made in Dubai' (6×60', working title) will closely follow the managers and agents at Betterhomes, giving viewers an insight into their lives and the real estate market in Dubai as they sell some of the most sought-after homes.

Richard Waind, Group Managing Director at Betterhomes, states, "Betterhomes has had the privilege of selling some of the best homes in Dubai for over 35 years. We are delighted to work with Angel Eye and Channel 4 to show the world what Dubai has to offer."

Over the last two years, Dubai has been rediscovered by the world's ultra-wealthy and is now at the top of the list for many individuals as a country that offers security, safety and a tax-free haven.

Ollie Durrant, Creative Director at Angel Eye Media, says: "Dubai is one of the most sought-after places to live and work in the world, attracting people from all over the planet to enjoy a luxurious, tax-free lifestyle. 'Made in Dubai' will follow the efforts of the brokers to make their dream a reality while giving us a sneak peek through the doors of some of the most amazing homes you'll ever see."

Throughout 2022, the luxury market witnessed substantial growth with an average rise of 64% in the number of monthly transactions compared to the previous year, following the success of Expo 2020 and the effective management of the pandemic. Bringing this new series at a perfect time to showcase the remarkable homes found in Dubai.

Rita Daniels, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 added: “This exciting new series will delve into Dubai’s ultra-glamorous, highly competitive real estate world. It’s set to feature the most incredible and stunning properties and hugely talented brokers. We are set to be amazed as we watch them battle to secure outlandishly expensive deals that could potentially earn them eye-watering amounts of commission.”

