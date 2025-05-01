Betterhomes, the UAE’s leading real estate agency, proudly announces its exclusive partnership with DHB Holding for their latest project, Opula.

With deep architectural expertise, DHB Holding is behind some notable projects in the GCC. From large-scale housing developments in Saudi Arabia to ultra-luxury beachfront villas on Palm Jumeirah, their design-led approach sets them apart. Now, they make their mark in Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, with their first-ever residential project.

“We are delighted to extend our success to Abu Dhabi with the launch of Opula in Yas Bay. This project embodies our commitment to design excellence and innovative living spaces, setting a new standard for waterfront living in the capital. With Betterhomes as our exclusive sales partner, we are confident that Opula will resonate with both investors and homeowners seeking a unique and refined lifestyle.” – Omar Delawar, CEO, DHB Group.

Opula showcases a sleek, minimalist architectural style accentuated by expansive glass facades that invite abundant natural light, fostering a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living. Comprising 192 residences, including studios, duplexes, penthouses, and townhouses, catering to a diverse range of lifestyle preferences. Strategically located within Yas Bay beachfront, Opula provides residents with unparalleled access to the city's vibrant cultural scene, world-class amenities, and stunning waterfront views.

Betterhomes' Development Sales & Consultancy division will lead the sales strategy, leveraging its decades of experience. The team’s in-depth market knowledge and innovative approach will ensure the successful launch and sustained demand for Opula. Director of Development Sales & Consultancy, Wassim Abdallah states, ‘Opula represents a compelling investment opportunity in Abu Dhabi's thriving real estate market. The project's exceptional design, prime location, and the combined expertise of DHB and us will make it a truly exceptional offering. In addition, the highly competitive prices and an irresistible payment plan, Opula stands out as a rare opportunity for investors and homeowners alike.’’

For more information visit: https://opulayasbay.com/