In an exceptional tour of one of the most important projects of Better home group, the first developer in the New Administrative Capital, Eng. Khaled Abbas - chairman of the Administrative Capital Company for Urban Development, and Major General Ahmed Fahmy - General Manager of the company, inspected Midtown Villa project, the company’s first project in the capital, and celebrated the beginning of the actual life of the project in the presence of The leaders of the New Capital and Better Home , a number of residents of the project residing within it, and journalists, where Eng. Khaled Abbas - Chairman of the New Capital Company praised the strength and performance of Better Home and the size of its project achievements on the ground as it is the first real estate developers who believed in the Capital Project since its launch and they have many successful and distinguished projects.



He confirmed during a press interview on the sidelines of his visit to the project that Better Home is one of the largest companies in the Administrative Capital, as the company committed to handing over to customers their units in its project in the New Administrative Capital, and the presence of real life and residents on the project’s land is strong evidence of the success of the Capital Company.



He added that all New Capital's companies are committed, and there are no faltering companies in the city, and all companies have scheduled their installments, announcing that the capital company will announce a new package of facilitations for developers soon, explaining that the capital company is in constant contact with all developers to overcome all difficulties.



He added that there are many negotiations with local and foreign companies to invest in the city, explaining that in the coming period the Administrative Capital Company will announce these negotiations, noting that the real estate sector is one of the sectors that attracts investment and contributes a large percentage to the gross domestic product.



Ashraf Adel, General Manager of Better Home, expressed his happiness at honoring Eng. Khaled Abbas to visit the company’s first project in the capital and to share with them this special moment in the company’s history, and to meet directly with the owners and residents of the residential units already residing within the project to announce the beginning of real and integrated life on the ground, praising With the great role played by the Capital Company and its leadership in supporting and supporting developers and overcoming all obstacles facing them in order to complete their projects and come up with them in a manner befitting the size and importance of this giant national project.



Adel pointed out that Better Home was the first real estate developer to acquire a plot in the New Administrative Capital since the launch of this great dream, which has become a tangible reality for an integrated, smart city that comes alive and reflects the cultural face of Egypt to the world, and that the “Midtown Villa” project is the company’s first project in the capital for the first time. A plot that was allocated in the first offer and the owner of the first ministerial decision, explaining that the percentage of buildings in the project does not exceed 20% of the total area of the project, which amounts to 50 acres, with a number of 390 villa units, with areas ranging from 350 to 500 meters, which is distinguished by its geographical location near the exhibition grounds and a hotel. The diamond, the central park, the cathedral, and the Green River were designed with the latest and most accurate distinctive engineering designs, and all project services were delivered and operated, including facilities (electricity - water - gas), entertainment and service areas, landscape, areas designated for children, and other distinguished services, indicating that there are residents already living within the project. “Midtown Villa” will be the first compound in the R7 area to announce the start of integrated living.



Adel added that the company has had a clear strategy and vision since its launch in the Egyptian market in 1998 to implement innovative urban projects with a different idea in new cities and leave a distinctive architectural imprint in these cities in line with the state’s vision of creating an unprecedented urban boom in a number of new sustainable cities to implement the vision. The comprehensive development of Egypt 2030, and this is what made them among the first developers present in the capital with more than one integrated residential project, as it is the most attractive area for investment, as the company is implementing three other residential projects in the Administrative Capital other than Midtown Villa project, which are “Midtown Solo,” “Midtown Condo,” and “Midtown Sky.” Pointing out that “Midtown Sky” project is being built on an area of 122 acres, and it is the company’s fourth residential project with various units, which meet all needs. He explained that the designs of the project are characterized by elegance and modernity, and the natural landscape of green spaces was designed specifically for this project to be unique in the finest landscape in the capital.



“Midtown Solo” is located on an area of 66 acres, is one of the most luxurious residential projects launched by the company. It is located in the R7 area on the southern Mohammed bin Zayed axis, next to the cathedral and overlooking the Green River and near the Al Masa Hotel, where it includes a distinctive group of separate villas of various sizes and prices. With the latest modern, luxurious designs that suit all tastes, the company’s third project is “Midtown Condo”, which is located on an area of 60 acres in the heart of the New Administrative Capital, in the most distinguished place in the R7 area on the southern axis of Mohammed bin Zayed, the Exhibition City, and the Embassy District. The Midtown Condo project in the Administrative Capital is distinguished by its An apartment-only compound characterized by privacy, luxury and a variety of entertainment services.



And about the company’s administrative projects in the capital, as they are pioneers in launching distinguished administrative and commercial centers

Adel confirmed that the company is implementing Cairo Business Plaza project in the financial district in front of the government district in the New Administrative Capital, which is located on an area of 50,000 square meters in the most prestigious and most important locations in the Administrative Capital at all, with a sales area exceeding 100,000 square meters, consisting of administrative offices of various sizes.