With a fresh concept and distinctive designs that mostly rely on views of green spaces intermingled with water bodies and waterfalls, Beta Real Estate Development Co. unveiled its most recent project, Beta Residence Compound, in October 6th, City. The units come in a range of sizes and are reasonably priced.



With its most recent project, Beta Residence, Beta Real Estate Development writes a new success story for the company. The company started out in real estate development in 1993 by investing in new cities like Mostakbal City and 6th of October. It then implemented a series of unique and integrated real estate projects that helped to bring life to the city, increase its added value, and draw in more investment.



At a press conference attended by the company's executives, success partners from major consulting firms, and members of the media, Beta Real Estate Development Company Chairman and Managing Director Eng. Alaa Fikry revealed the specifics of the "Beta Residence" project, which boasts a prime location right on the Fayoum Tourist Road and has investments exceeding £5 billion. According to Eng. Alaa Fikry, Beta Real Estate Development is eager to work with a team of partners who enhance the business and help build distinctive communities with excellent quality and creative designs.

In order to produce a unique and innovative product that adds value to the market, akin to the numerous projects carried out by Beta Real Estate Development Company over more than 30 years, it has collaborated with a group of businesses that specialize in design and implementation, led by Okoplan, the project's general consultant, and Mito Consult for network and infrastructure works.



The company's brand name was changed from Beta Egypt for Urban Development to Beta Real Estate Development in order to activate its new strategic plan, which is based on offering cutting-edge and creative visions for the Egyptian real estate market. Eng. Alaa Fikry went on to say that the new project is in line with the company's new identity and way of thinking. He also mentioned that the "Beta Residence" compound spans 20 acres and that the main goal of the project designs is to create a cohesive community.



As a result, the project's aesthetic elements—which deviate from the norm in the real estate market—were meticulously considered throughout the design phase and culminated in the architecture of the buildings and residential units. These elements included landscape, pedestrian pathways, and water features that were influenced by Mediterranean country styles.



With a view of the social club, green areas, and seating places, "Beta Residence" benefits from the unique services of a broad pedestrian path called "Spine" that runs the length of the project, beginning at the front entrance.



The creation of pathways for strolling and taking in the scenery away from the highways for cars was one of the primary goals of the project when it was designed. This shows that the highest standards of sustainability, care for the environment, and healthy living have been adopted.



Along with a commercial area, a children's play area, and auto charging stations, the project also offers a leisure area that includes the Beta Sports Club, a gym, a swimming pool, waterfalls, and lounging places surrounded by open spaces and nature.



770 units with opulent double-height entrances and two- and three-bedroom apartments with semi-finished spaces that range in size from 90 to 220 square meters are available in the Beta Residence project.



With a reservation down payment starting at 5% of the unit value, payment terms of up to 8 years, and delivery within 4 years, the company is offering the project with attractive discounts during the first launch phase.



In the Beta Residence project, Beta Real Estate Development Company offers a design that gives the majority of units a clear and unique perspective of the vast areas and green spaces. Ground floor homes also have private gardens and an underground garage.



In East and West Cairo, Beta Real Estate Development Company has carried out a number of unique real estate projects over the course of more than 30 years. These projects ranged from residential to administrative to commercial to sports, and they were all success stories in offering an integrated product with the best quality and after-sales service. To date, more than 25,000 people have enjoyed the projects and services of Beta Real Estate Development Company.



In East and West Cairo, Beta Real Estate Development Company has completed and managed ten residential, commercial, and sports projects. It is currently beginning work on its eleventh project, Beta Residence. Due to its meticulous attention to detail and eagerness to execute projects ahead of schedule and with specifications that surpass those initially agreed upon in the contract, Beta Real Estate Development Company has elevated the slogans of credibility, quality, and devotion since its incorporation.