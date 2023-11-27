In the current ranking by the brand consulting company Interbrand, Mercedes‑Benz remains among the top ten most important brands in the world for the eighth time in a row

Cairo, Egypt: – Mercedes‑Benz has further expanded its leading position as the most valuable luxury automobile brand in the world in the current “Best Global Brands 2023” ranking. After five years in a row at number eight, the star now shines as the seventh most important brand in the world. The renewed increase in brand value by nine percent underlines the company's consistent transformation into an iconic brand that impresses with its exceptional aesthetics, innovative technologies and integrated sustainability.

“The latest increase in our brand value is a first‑class achievement by the entire Mercedes‑Benz team, which makes us all very proud. The result is both a confirmation and an incentive for us: we are continuously building on our brand heritage to shape the future – with the goal of creating the most desirable cars in the world.” Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes‑Benz AG

From now on, the brand with the star stands for “Desire for Iconic Luxury”. The company thus combines two essential characteristics: Firstly, its strong roots as a luxury automobile manufacturer that has created numerous style-defining icons. And on the other hand, the pioneering spirit with which Mercedes‑Benz, as an innovation leader, drives forward the development of the automobile. The goal is to shape the digital age by creating the most desirable vehicles and services in the world.

