Current partners include artisan designers from Italy, France, Spain, UK, Hong Kong and South Africa

Many of Bespoke Selections’ items can also be tailored to suit recipients’ tastes

DUBAI, UAE – Bespoke Selections has launched a new luxury gift concierge service for the UAE’s most discerning shoppers, providing a diverse range of unique, handmade and beautifully crafted items that can be tailored to suit the tastes and lifestyles of their intended recipients.

To mark its launch, the Dubai-headquartered company has unveiled four curated collections – The Ultimate Collection, The Premium Collection, The Heritage Collection and The Corporate Collection – featuring handcrafted products and objets d'art from bespoke artists and designers across Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Hong Kong and South Africa.

Bespoke Selections’ customers can acquire high-end gifts from a range of specialisms, such as trunks and cabinetry, writing instruments, antique and hand-blown glassware, desk accessories, boardgames and even tailor-made wine cellars. These are all made from luxurious materials by master artisans who draw on extensive heritage. Most of these items can also be customised in line with the buyer’s specific requirements, allowing users of the service to acquire pieces that perfectly reflect their values and personalities.

Mihaela Tayar, Managing Partner at Bespoke Selections, said: “The UAE is home to some of the most refined shoppers on the planet, with the local population expected to spend more than $2.66 billion on high-end goods in 2022. Driven by passion for understated luxury, Bespoke Selections is committed to providing its customers with exquisite, niche objects that cannot be found anywhere else.

“We have conducted extensive research across multiple geographies to identify and partner with master artisans, bespoke designers and micro-brands from a broad range of disciplines,” Mihaela continued. “Consequently, we are in a position to deliver genuine luxury to our customers – even by the ultra-discerning standards of the Emirates.”

The Bespoke Selections’ team applies a set of rigorous selection criteria to ensure their portfolio features items with unique and original designs, produced to exacting quality standards, and can be tailored to suit even the most sophisticated requirements. Affiliate brands include T.T.Trunks, a Paris-based outfit that produces luxury cabinetry and display cases; Sensis, a Hong Kong-headquartered designer and manufacturer of bespoke wine cellars; Aventurina Design, a Venetian glass design house headed by Silvia Finiels who reinterprets collectable glass; Marlen Pens, an Italian producer of fine writing instruments; and El Casco, a Spanish manufacturer of high-end office accessories, cigar cutters and ashtrays.

In addition, Bespoke Selections has partnered with an array of skilled glassmakers from around the world to source hand-blown, freeform ornaments in a variety of vibrant colors and styles. The luxury gift concierge also offers custom gift boxes alongside a range of leather items, and its experts can be called upon to recommend specific products based on their clients’ briefs.

“Whether for individual buyers who wish to source bespoke items for themselves or their dear ones, interior designers or event planners who seek to add a special touch to their projects, or corporate clients looking for gifts to make their customers feel truly appreciated, Bespoke Selections’ product range epitomises the values of quality, originality and individuality,” said Tayar.

“We couldn’t be happier with our launch collections, and we will continue to expand our portfolio while consulting with our clients to help them select the perfect bespoke gifts for themselves, their loved ones and their business partners,” she added.

To learn more about Bespoke Selections, or to browse its curated collections and luxury offerings, visit bespoke-selections.com.