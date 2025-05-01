New LNG jetty to support the region’s first solar-powered LNG bunkering hub.

Project reinforces BESIX’s marine infrastructure expertise and regional presence.

Dubai - BESIX is proud to announce the award of a significant marine infrastructure project at SOHAR Port and Freezone, Oman. The scope includes the construction of a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) jetty, comprehensive shore protection, and an advanced drainage network.

This marks BESIX’s return to the Omani market, broadening its current regional activities beyond the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.

The contract will be executed on a fast-track basis and led solely by BESIX, drawing on the company’s marine expertise and proven track record in the Sultanate. Past projects include marine works at the Duqm refinery and Sultan Qaboos Port, the seawater intake system in Barka, and earlier developments at Sohar Port itself. Construction is set to begin in summer 2025 and will run for approximately16 months.

The new LNG jetty will form a key part of the infrastructure supporting the Marsa LNG project — the Middle East’s first LNG bunkering hub to be fully powered by solar energy. By enabling the safe and efficient transfer of cleaner marine fuel, the jetty plays an important role in supporting the project’s broader sustainability objectives.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO, SOHAR Port: "Partnering with BESIX on this strategic development reinforces our commitment to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region. The new LNG jetty is a cornerstone of the Marsa LNG project, and it exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking infrastructure that positions SOHAR as a leader in green maritime logistics."

Peter Lembrechts, General Manager, BESIX Middle East: “This contract represents the trusted collaboration we first established with Sohar Port years ago. We look forward to delivering this project with the same focus, reliability, and excellence that define BESIX across Oman and the Gulf.”

BESIX is a world specialist in the design and construction of marine infrastructures, including jetties like this one. In recent decades, BESIX has successfully delivered jetties around the world—from the South Hook Terminal in the UK to Wheatstone LNG in Australia, LNG Kitimat in Canada, the LNG import terminal in Bahrain, and Ain Sokhna LNG in Egypt.

About BESIX:

Operating in the Middle East since 1966, BESIX is a leading Belgian group, based in Brussels, with a strong presence and a proven track record of successfully delivering sophisticated projects throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Operating in 25+ countries and on 5 continents, the group specializes in construction, real estate development, and concessions sectors. Active since 1909, BESIX designs and builds the most complex projects, comprising buildings and skyscrapers, marine-related projects, infrastructures, waste and water treatment installations, and sports and leisure facilities.