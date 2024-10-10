UAE – Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2024 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.

This year, 250 projects were nominated by organizations in 36 countries. Winners were selected from among 36 finalists in 12 categories by a panel of independent judges during Bentley’s Year in Infrastructure event, held October 8 and 9 in Vancouver, Canada.

“This year, we received an impressive variety of submissions for the Going Digital Awards from users across the globe, showcasing groundbreaking projects that exemplify the future of infrastructure,” said Kristin Fallon, chief marketing officer at Bentley Systems. “Today, we celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our finalists and winners. These visionary teams demonstrate the power of going digital across the infrastructure lifecycle to improve project delivery and asset performance.”

2024 Going Digital Awards Winners

Bridges and Tunnels

JMT – Digital Experience for I-95 Rappahannock River Crossing Construction Project

Construction

Proicere Ltd. – SPRS Retreatment (SRP) Sellafield

Enterprise Engineering

Mott MacDonald and HDR – Ontario Line

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

China ENFI Engineering Co., Ltd. – Digital Construction Project of Comprehensive Waste Management Facilities in Xiong’an New Area

Process and Power Generation

PowerChina Zhongnan Engineering Corporation Limited – Shandong Energy Group Bozhong Offshore Wind Farm Site A Project

Rail and Transit

SPL Powerlines UK – Midland Main Line Electrification

Roads and Highways

Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Digital Twin Implementation for NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Project

Structural Engineering

Hyundai Engineering – New Physical Modeling Method for Plant Steel Structures Using STAAD API

Surveying and Monitoring

Water Supplies Department – Digital Twin of the Ex-Sham Shui Po Service Reservoir

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Spark and WSP – North East Link Central Package

Transmission and Distribution

Southwest Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group – Butuo ±800-kV Converter Station

Water and Wastewater

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp – Integra 4.0

Founders’ Honors

During the event, Bentley also recognized 16 projects with Founders’ Honors. Chosen individually by Bentley Systems’ founders, Founders’ Honors are presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company’s mission of advancing the world’s infrastructure for better quality of life.

The 2024 Founders’ Honors recipients are:

Qk4, Inc. – Going Digital Survey with Bridging Kentucky

Tecne Systra-Sws Advanced Tunneling Srl – Digital Implementation in Tunnel Assessment and Rehabilitation

Guangdong Airport Authority – Digital Innovation Application of Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport Phase III Expansion Project

MCC Capital Engineering & Research Incorporation Limited – Integrated Application of BIM Technology in the Design, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of the World’s First Hydrogen Metallurgy Engineering Demonstration Project

Monir Precision Monitoring – 31 Parliament Street Urban Infrastructure and Excavation Shoring Monitoring

Greenman-Pedersen Inc. – Brooklyn Bridge - Montgomery Coastal Resilience

Arcadis – Cambridge South Infrastructure Enhancements

Communaute d’Agglomeration Pau Bearn Pyrenees (CAPBP) – The Multipurpose Urban Digital Twin of Communaute d’Agglomeration de Pau Bearn Pyrenees

PT Wijaya Karya – Nusantara Road and Highway Connectivity, New Capital City of Indonesia

PT SMG Consultants Indonesia – Transformative Innovations in Southeast Sulawesi Nickel-Cobalt Exploration

University of Canterbury – Incorporating Visible Geology and Leapfrog into undergraduate university courses

Macquarie Geotechnical – Subsurface reality modelling for enhanced insight

Exo Inc. – Evergy Power Transmission Structure Stabilization

PUB, Singapore’s National Water Agency – High Fidelity Digital Twin-Enabled Anomaly Detection and Localization in Singapore

Maynilad Water Services Inc. – Network Design using OpenFlows WaterGEMS for Distribution of Direct Potable Reused Water at Parañaque City, Philippines

Dublin Fire Brigade – Digital Twins for Emergency Response (DTER)

More information about Bentley’s 2024 Year in Infrastructure and Going Digital Awards can be found here.

Detailed descriptions of all nominated projects will be included in Bentley’s 2024 Infrastructure Yearbook, which will be published in early 2025. Past yearbook editions can be found here.

