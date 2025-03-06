First-ever Bentley model featuring black-tinted wings in 105 years, marking a bold design evolution

Dubai, UAE – Bentley Emirates, exclusively represented by Al Habtoor Motors in the UAE, unveiled today the Bentayga S Black Edition in the UAE. This exceptional model sets a new benchmark in the brand’s design and performance legacy, featuring the groundbreaking, black-tinted Bentley wings for the first time in 105 years. With its power and visual appeal, the Bentayga S Black Edition elevates the Bentayga range to new heights of luxury and innovation.

The S Black Edition stands out with its striking black detailing, contrasted by vivid accent colours that can be chosen from a selection of seven: Mandarin, Signal Yellow, Klein Blue, Pillar Box Red, Ice, Hyper Green, and Beluga. These bold accents are seamlessly integrated into both the exterior and interior, creating a cohesive and impactful design language.

This exquisite model was on display at the Dubai Polo Gold Cup hosted at the prestigious Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club, providing an exclusive opportunity for guests to experience the Bentley legacy in person while enjoying the excitement of one of the UAE's most prestigious events.

Unparalleled Design & Personalization

On the exterior, the accent colours are showcased through a laser-like stripe running across the Styling Specification body kit, which includes the front bumper, side sills, and rear spoiler. Matching brake calipers further enhance the eye-catching contrast, complementing the 22-inch black-painted wheels. All traditional brightware is finished in gloss black, including the Bentley wings and lettering—a first in Bentley’s history. A Black Edition badge is positioned on the rear D pillar as the final signature touch.

Inside, the handcrafted cabin maintains Bentley’s signature luxury while integrating bold accent colours through contrast stitching, piping, and leather sections. The new carbon fibre weave on the fascia, centre console, and waist rails add a dynamic depth to the interior, with the Black Edition badge seamlessly inlaid beneath the lacquered surface. A Dark Chrome pack comes as standard, replacing the traditional bright chrome elements with gloss black finishes on the air vents, organ stop controls, and centre vents.

Dynamic Performance & Driving Innovation

The Bentayga S Black Edition delivers class-leading performance with its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, producing 542 bhp (550 PS) and 770 Nm of torque. The SUV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 290 km/h, while maintaining a range of 654 km.

For enhanced handling and agility, the Electronic All-Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride come as standard. At low speeds, the rear wheels turn opposite to the front, improving manoeuvrability, while at high speeds, they turn in the same direction for improved stability. The Bentayga S Black Edition also benefits from a sports suspension calibration, offering an additional 15% increase in air suspension damping, reducing body roll and enhancing cornering precision.

A sports exhaust system is included as standard, delivering a deeper, more performance-oriented exhaust note. Bentley’s Torque Vectoring by Brake system sharpens turn-in response, ensuring an engaging and dynamic drive.

Luxury & Technology

The Bentayga S Black Edition offers three premium audio options, including the Bentley Signature Audio system, Bang & Olufsen for Bentley with illuminated speaker grilles, and the Naim for Bentley system, delivering the ultimate in automotive sound quality.

For more information on the Bentayga S Black Edition and its availability, please visit the Bentley Emirates showroom in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. and Czinger Vehicles.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world and boasts the world’s largest showroom which sprawls over 240 square meters.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference. In 2023, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and Marketing Manager of the Year, Bentley Abu Dhabi won Sales Dealer of the Year and Bentley Dubai won Pre-owned Retailer of the Year.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its Prestige brands under one roof.