Dubai, UAE — Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, has unveiled the new Continental GT Supersports in Dubai, the exclusively selected destination for the regional debut.

Representing power in its purest form, the Continental GT Supersports is a limited-edition, driver-focused coupe, with just 500 units produced globally. The most performance-oriented interpretation of the Continental GT to date, the car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 combustion engine, delivering a raw and engaging driving experience.

Engineered for uncompromising performance, the Supersports features an extensive carbon-fibre exterior kit, advanced drive modes, a bespoke braking system, and exclusive forged aluminium alloy wheels developed with Manthey Racing, reinforcing Bentley’s commitment to precision engineering.

The regional launch took place at Jumeirah Al Qasr in Dubai, offering guests an exclusive first look at the Continental GT Supersports, further cementing Bentley Emirates’ position in one of the brand’s most significant markets, where appreciation for exclusive, high-performance luxury vehicles continues to grow.

About Al Habtoor Motors | Luxury Division:

Part of the renowned Al Habtoor Group and established in 1983, Al Habtoor Motors is the official dealer partner for Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., sole authorized importer for Bentley Motors, Rimac Automobili, Pagani Automobili S.p.A. and Czinger Vehicles.

Working with luxury brand, Bugatti, for over a decade in the U.A.E, Al Habtoor Motors has been Bugatti’s official dealer partner since 2006 and a Bugatti Service Partner of Excellence since 2013. Bugatti UAE is the brand’s most successful dealer in the world. In 2024, Al Habtoor Motors and Bugatti UAE were named ‘Bugatti Global Service Partner of the Year’.

For seven consecutive years (2011 – 2017), Al Habtoor Motors held the title for “Number 1 Dealer in the World” and again regained that title in 2019. In 2022, Bentley Emirates won ‘Retailer of the Year’ and ‘Sales Retailer of the Year’ at the Middle East and Africa Bentley Regional Dealer Conference. In 2023, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and Marketing Manager of the Year, Bentley Abu Dhabi won Sales Dealer of the Year and Bentley Dubai won Pre-owned Retailer of the Year.

In 2024, Bentley Emirates won Retailer of the Year for Marketing and the Winning Culture Award; Bentley Abu Dhabi won the Retailer of the Year in the Sales Category and the Sales Team Challenge Award; and Bentley Dubai won the Retailer of the Year in the Mulliner Category.

In 2016 the company opened the world’s largest Bentley Motors showroom on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2020, it launched a new state-of-the-art showroom in Abu Dhabi.

Delivering the highest standards of professionalism, quality and customer service, Al Habtoor Motors also has one of the largest aftersales facilities in the world located in Dubai Industrial City which services all of its Prestige brands under one roof.