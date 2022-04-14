Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Global leader in display technology and renowned eSports solutions brand, BenQ has partnered with Geekay Distribution to appoint it as an official distributor for its innovative and advanced gaming solutions in the UAE. BenQ’s latest gaming solutions will benefit greatly from this partnership by expanding their reach through Geekay Distribution’s dedicated sales channels, logistics, and Geekay Distribution’s portfolio with the addition of the premium and gamer-centric eSports Gaming products from BenQ.

Positive about the association, Mr. Manish Bakshi, Managing Director, BenQ Middle East & Turkey, said, “Geekay Distribution is a well-recognized entity in the UAE, and we appreciate how they have been constantly updating their product lines to remain in line with new technology. This approach aligns perfectly with BenQ’s core values. The innovative and superior gaming solutions that we offer combined with the strong distribution channel that Geekay Distribution has established will help BenQ deepen its footprint in the eSports Gaming solutions space.”

The positive outlook was echoed by Mr. Kishan Deepak Palija, CEO of Geekay Group who said “We always strive to work with the best which is why we are delighted to partner with BenQ. BenQ’s gaming solutions provide gamers with cutting-edge technology. The attention to detail in the product design really allows gamers to experience games the way they were meant to be played and to perform in competitive games at a higher level. We look forward to this being a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The partnership further expands Geekay Distribution’s portfolio of gaming solutions with the addition of BenQ’s advanced and innovative products including, BenQ’s latest range of ultrawide and curved MOBIUZ gaming monitors that provide up to a165Hz refresh rate and 1MS response rate coupled with AMD FreeSync Premium BenQ’s MOBIUZ lineup is best suited for gamers to stay ahead with wider views and immersive Audio & Visual experiences, with Color Accuracy of up to 95% DCI-P3. With the upcoming launch of the New generation MOBIUZ 4K IPS Monitors, EX3210U & EX2710U, with 144Hz, 1ms, HDMI 2.1, Display HDR 600, Inbuilt microphone, BenQ will be setting their standard into the club of premium 4K 144Hz gaming monitors. The lineup will also include the new ZOWIE XL2746K aimed at competitive gamers. The new model has a smaller profile to allow more space for additional gear and movement. Additionally, the new series of monitors will feature an OSD menu for quick profile access, XL Setting to Share™, and snappier scrolling thanks to the new 5-way scroll wheel.

BenQ, as the global leader of projectors and the No.1 4K projector brand, has introduced a range of Gaming Projectors that invites gamers to expand into infinite gaming universes and realize the game’s full potential. The range includes the Newly Launched X3000i, which brings the best audio-visual performance, and delivers gaming scenes with a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage powered by BenQ’s exclusive Cinematic Color technology. Paired with an enveloping treVolo sound system and an input lag as low as 4ms, the X3000i allows gamers to traverse open-world games imbued with live realism.

BenQ is the first brand to introduce the world’s first 4K HDR gaming projector, TK700STi which allows users to game with 16ms which is the lowest input lag ever paired with 4K resolution. It also offers high brightness support at 3000lm, along with 96% Rec.709 and HDR game compatibility.

These carefully calibrated settings are also applicable in model TK700 in the TK Series as well as TH Series, complementing a full projector lineup that’s dedicated to gaming. The TK700 low input lag projector allows gamers to win big in true 4K resolution with the lowest 16ms input lag possible at that resolution. It includes a Game Mode for detailed clarity and optimal colors in low-light situations. The TK700STi, on the other hand, with the same superior features as the TK700 but with exceptional short-throw capabilities and embedded Android TV. BenQ also has a 3500lm high brightness HDR console gaming projector, the TH685i, which is powered by Android TV and has dedicated gaming modes.

BenQ’s gaming solutions are meant to amplify gameplay and overall gaming experiences for gaming enthusiasts of all categories.

-Ends-

About BenQ Corporation

Founded on the corporate vision of “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”, BenQ Corporation is a world-leading human technology and solutions provider aiming to elevate and enrich every aspect of consumers’ lives. To realize this vision, the company focuses on the aspects that matter most to people today – lifestyle, business, healthcare, and education – with the hope of providing people with the means to live better, increase efficiency, feel healthier and enhance learning. Such means include a delightful broad portfolio of people-driven products and embedded technologies spanning digital projectors, monitors, interactive large-format displays, audio products, cloud consumer products, mobile communications, and lifestyle lighting. Because it matters.

About BenQ Group

The BenQ Group is a $22+ billion powerhouse comprised of nearly 20 independent companies operating in over 30 countries across numerous industries with a combined workforce of over 100,000 employees. Each Group member is a recognized leader in its own field, contributing to the BenQ Group’s vast resources, broad R&D, and distinct strategic strengths. By leveraging each company’s vertical specialization to create true scale across horizontal markets, the BenQ Group controls a highly efficient value chain with the unrivaled ability to deliver critical components and world-class solutions in the following industries: TFT-LCD, green energy, fine chemicals, and advanced materials, lighting, IC design, precision components, system integration, branded business, and service. The Group is committed to profitable and sustainable businesses that share its long-standing vision of Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life.

The BenQ Group companies are: BenQ Corporation, AU Optronics Corporation (world’s top manufacturer of large-size TFT-LCD panels), Qisda Corporation, Darfon Electronics Corporation, BenQ ESCO Corp., BenQ Materials Corp., BenQ Guru Corp., BenQ Medical Center, BenQ Medical Technology Corp., BenQ AB DentCare Corp., Daxin Materials Corp., Dazzo Technology Corp., Darwin Precisions Corp., Lextar Electronics Corp., LILY Medical Corp., and Raydium Semiconductor Corp.

About Geekay Distribution

Geekay Distribution is one of the divisions of Geekay Group, a business entity with subsidiaries in Retail, Esports, and Distribution. Geekay Distribution is a Specialist Distributor that manages channels in Video Games, Accessories, Technology, and Licensed Merchandise, across the Middle East and North Africa. For more information visit: www.geekaydistribution.com

