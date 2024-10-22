Manama, Bahrain – BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is pleased to announce the launch of its Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program, marking the first batch of this transformative initiative. This program underscores BENEFIT’s commitment to advancing leadership skills among its emerging leaders, equipping them with the expertise and experience to excel in their careers and drive innovation within the company.

The Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program offers a comprehensive and transformative leadership-focused experience that goes beyond traditional professional development. Spanning four months, this program is designed to foster and accelerate the growth of the company’s emerging leaders. The professionals will be equipped with advanced skills, strategic insights, and practical experiences essential for excelling in their careers and leading with impact in the ever-evolving FinTech landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Miss Muneera Al Jaber, Manager of Learning & Development at BENEFIT, said: “At BENEFIT, we are deeply committed to investing in our talent. The Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program is a testament to this commitment, as it offers unparalleled opportunities for our emerging leaders to refine their skills and prepare for future leadership roles. This initiative not only supports their development but also contributes to shaping Bahrain’s leadership landscape, contributing to the Kingdom’s broader vision of sustained growth and strong human capital.”

Ruwaad BENEFIT sets a new benchmark for professional growth within Bahrain's financial technology sector. This program builds on a series of successful initiatives by the company aimed at inspiring and equipping the next generation of professionals in the industry. Recent highlights include the FinTech Internship Program ‘Masar,’ which recently concluded its third edition, providing Bahraini youth with critical skills and hands-on experience in the FinTech sector. Earlier this year, BENEFIT launched the FinTech Drivers Program in collaboration with Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01) and General Assembly—an intensive six-month program designed to cultivate Bahrain’s future FinTech leaders.

BENEFIT continues to play a pivotal role in fostering innovation and excellence in Bahrain’s financial services sector by focusing on education, skill development, and leadership cultivation. The Ruwaad BENEFIT Leadership Program exemplifies this commitment, equipping the company’s emerging leaders to drive the industry forward. Through these strategic initiatives, the company actively advances the Kingdom’s dynamic FinTech ecosystem and positions it as a leader in the regional market.