Manama, Bahrain: - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services, has officially announced the upcoming launch of a fully revamped version of the BenefitPay application. The latest release of the application has been developed with an effort to reflect and incorporate latest technology and feedback from the users themselves, including the company's prior launch of the public beta test campaign centered around the slogan "You Inspire, We Deliver."

During the public beta test campaign, the public was invited to participate and offer feedback, outlining their expectations and proposing potential enhancements. BENEFIT implemented the data to incorporate the recommendations and feedback in its latest version of the BenefitPay application. The revamped version has been designed to meet the evolving needs of users in the Kingdom, promising to provide an enhanced user experience, making electronic financial transactions easier and quicker.

Mr.Yousif AlNefaiei, Deputy Chief Executive – Business Development & Services at BENEFIT, commented on the launch, “Our strategic plans include a range of qualitative initiatives that are in line with the plans of the Central Bank of Bahrain and national strategies aiming at promoting innovation in the banking sector and the rest of the sectors. The launch of this fully revamped version of BenefitPay application is considered one of the most important initiatives in this regard, based on what has already been achieved in the national transformation journey towards electronic payments in general, especially through the BenefitPay application.

He added, “We are thrilled to release the latest version of the BenefitPay application into the market, and we believe it will bring about a new standard of digital payments in the Kingdom. The public beta test campaign was fundamental in the development of the revamped application, as we recognize the significance of listening to our valued consumers and their expectations from the services we provide, and the instrumental role it plays in shaping this release. The feedback we received has undoubtedly empowered us to create an application that caters to the ever-evolving requirements of users in the Kingdom, while simultaneously providing an unparalleled user experience, especially with new range of services and future plans to add more services and features to this new version.”

It’s worth noting that the new version includes user experience enhancements which provide better views and details on transaction history. Additionally, users can now immediately share confirmation of their transactions for smoother communication. BenefitPay now also includes a new " Installments" feature, allowing users to pay all their loans and credit cards in one place. Other enhancements include a more user-friendly "Split Bill" experience, the ability to save favorite recipients for Fawri/Fawri+ transfers, and the option to select multiple recipients from the contact list for multi-sends. The revamped application also introduces Fawri, a new personal or salary transfer feature that is automatically registered in the LMRA, along with enhanced filtering options.

BENEFIT has a proven track record of delivering user-friendly solutions that empower its customers to perform electronic financial transactions seamlessly. The company strives toward continually enhancing its offerings by gathering and implementing relevant input from its users. The new version of BenefitPay reaffirms BENEFIT's promise to offer its customers a safe, secure, and seamless experience, and it introduces a new benchmark for digital payments.

Number of registered users of the BenefitPay application has exceeded one million users, with an average daily access of more than 1.4 million times daily, and total transactions exceeding 252 million in 2022, which makes it the most used application, in addition to winning many awards as one of the most successful innovative initiatives locally, regionally and internationally.

The latest release of the BenefitPay application is available for download on the App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Gallery for mobile applications.

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the CBB, to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – include operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal, eCheque, EFTs, national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.