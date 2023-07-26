Manama, Bahrain) - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, has announced a partnership with MediaZone, a subsidiary of Gulf Media International Bahrain (GMI), the digital marketing specialist in the Kingdom of Bahrain, to provide marketing and advertising agency services. MediaZone will serve as an intermediary between Benefit and third parties seeking to market their products and services on BENEFIT’s mobile application, BenefitPay.

MediaZone was chosen for this initiative as a result of their proven expertise in offering marketing solutions, as well as their ability to ensure the seamless integration of advertisements within the app. The agreement will present innovative advertising spaces for those looking to market their products and/or services through the BenefitPay application. This partnership allows BENEFIT to leverage the full potential of their application and strengthen its overall impact.

The collaboration is set to generate fresh opportunities for businesses; allowing them to reach their target audiences in Bahrain and aiding their marketing efforts . With BenefitPay’s increasing popularity and usage, it is an ideal platform to advertise on for companies wanting to boost their visibility and engagement in the Bahraini market. Third parties that join forces with BENEFIT through MediaZone will enjoy smooth, noninvasive integration into the user experience, as well as mass reach and impressions, giving them a competitive edge and increasing brand engagement .

Nezar Maroof, AGM Marketing & Communications at BENEFIT, commented, “We are excited to announce our partnership with MediaZone to broaden BenefitPay's features and bring innovative and impactful advertising solutions to the platform. By leveraging their expertise, this opportunity empowers us to further increase our brand's visibility and reach, while also providing our users with tailored and engaging content. We look forward to this engagement and the prospects it will provide.”

Ribal Jureidini, Director of Operation & Sales at MediaZone one, commented, “We are thrilled to be part of this transformative partnership with BENEFIT. This collaboration aligns with our core mission to advance the digital advertising landscape in the Kingdom and enables us to provide strategic advertising spaces on the widely used BenefitPay app. Through this we are empowering Bahraini businesses while also enhancing the user experience with contextually relevant promotions. We are dedicated to the shared vision of digital innovation and this is definitely a significant step towards that goal.”

It is worth mentioning that this engagement is part of BENEFIT's ongoing effort to further develop and improve its services in order to offer its users the best possible experience. BenefitPay remains a pioneer in terms of usage with 40 million access monthly and with more than 10 million Fawri transactions, more than 240 million Fawri+ and 468 thousand Fawateer transactions in 2022, beside other services such as petrol station payments, remittance and balance inquiry transactions.

-Ends-

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – includes operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Internet Banking (IB), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal and recently national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.benefit.bh