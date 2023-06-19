Manama, Bahrain: - BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions service, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new priority line at its headquarters, catering senior citizens, pregnant women, and individuals with special needs. This initiative was developed in response to the Equal Opportunities Committee’s recommendation, showcasing BENEFIT’s steadfast dedication to promoting equal opportunities while delivering unparalleled support to all of their customers, irrespective of their specific requirements.

Recognizing its customers’ unique needs, BENEFIT strives to establish an inclusive and nurturing environment that values and embraces each individual. By implementing the priority line, BENEFIT is ensuring that these segments of society experience greater support and a more seamless service by providing the priority line.

Nawaf Alabbasi, Senior Manager – Customer Service, “At BENEFIT, we always put our customers first. We recognize the diverse needs in our community and believe that diversity is an asset that enriches our lives and societies. As pioneers within the ecosystem, our leadership thrives in a culture of diversity and inclusion. We have a role to create an environment and space that is respectful of everyone, and also continue to enhance policies that aspire to excellence in customer service, encourage a culture of inclusiveness, and fairness at BENEFIT. The Kingdom of Bahrain has created a legacy of diversity and acceptance, which in turn has developed a healthy and empowered society where individuals feel valued and respected.”

He added, “In line with BENEFIT’s mission and values, the company has put in place several initiatives to create an environment in which employees can interact, engage, inspire, and support one another in order to reach their maximum potential.”

-Ends-

About BENEFIT

BENEFIT was established in 1997 and is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) as an ancillary service provider to the Kingdom’s financial services industry. BENEFIT is owned by Banks in Bahrain, regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), to provide innovative Payment Capabilities, Information Management Solutions, and Business Process Outsourcing Services across different sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Region.

BENEFIT’s range of services – supported by GCCNet in countries within the region – includes operating of Automated Teller Machines (ATM), Point of Sale (POS), GCCNet, The GCCNet Dispute Management System, Credit Reference Bureau (CRB), Telecom Bill Payment (Tele BP), Direct Debit (DD), Payment Gateway (PG), Internet Banking (IB), Bahrain Cheque Truncation System (BCTS), Amex Cards withdrawal and recently national eWallet and national eKYC Platform for the financial sectors.

For more information, please visit: https://www.benefit.bh