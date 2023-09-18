Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain:– Reboot Coding Institute (Reboot01), the first-of-its-kind on-campus coding institute in the Kingdom of Bahrain, part of the 01Edu global network of coding schools, announced its partnership with BENEFIT, the Kingdom’s innovator and leading company in Fintech and electronic financial transactions services. The agreement marks a significant milestone and a step forward in Reboot01's mission to empower Bahraini students and build a pipeline of highly skilled digital talent for the Kingdom's key sectors, in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

As Reboot Coding Institute's initial cohort reaches its final selection pool with over 200 students, its partnership with BENEFIT underscores their dedication to provide students with exceptional opportunities in the field of technology. BENEFIT joins a growing list of companies who have partnered with Reboot01 to obtain early access to top-tier talent from a highly-skilled pool of Bahraini developers suited to their specific needs.

As part of the collaboration, Reboot01 students will participate in BENEFIT's Masaar Internship Program, which will be tailored specifically for Reboot01 and take place at the company's renowned IT department. This program aims to provide students with fundamental real-world experience and hands-on learning opportunities, laying the framework for future success in the technology sector.

In a testament to BENEFIT's commitment to local talent, Reboot01 students will receive priority consideration for employment opportunities at BENEFIT. Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, BENEFIT will provide Reboot01 students with access to their test environment APIs and Sandbox, giving them a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge financial technology tools and systems that are being employed across the Kingdom.

Yanal Jallad, Managing Director at Reboot01, commented, "We commend BENEFIT for their proactive support of Reboot01's mission, while securing early access to our graduates. This unique partnership includes a tailored internship program for our students and access to BENEFIT's test environment and sandboxes, empowering our students to innovate, benefiting both our partner and their career journeys. Moreover, access to the test environment equips our students with invaluable skill sets for future success."

Salah Alwadhi, Head of HR & Admin at BENEFIT stated, “We are pleased to collaborate with Reboot01 in our shared goal of empowering Bahraini students and fostering our country's tech talent pool. This partnership not only allows us to offer students with real-world experience through our renowned Masaar Internship Program, but it also demonstrates our commitment to promoting local talent and fostering innovation within the field.”

BENEFIT employees will be visiting Reboot01's campus to engage in mentorship programs, providing students with invaluable insights and advice from industry professionals. Additionally, practical projects and hackathons will be organized to tackle real-world challenges, stimulating creativity, strengthening problem-solving abilities as well as boosting inventive thinking and teamwork amongst Reboot01’s students.

The comprehensive two-year program at Reboot01 cultivates expertise not only in generalized full-stack development but also in specialized branches such as Cloud Devops, Artificial Intelligence & Data Science and more. Reboot01 recently announced partnerships with institutions such as the American University of Bahrain (AUBH), YK Almoayyed & Sons and Binance Academy, in addition to its agreement with BENEFIT. These partnerships are in alignment with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030, aiming to empower local students while equipping them with the skills required to thrive in the ever-developing tech landscape.

About Reboot Coding Institute

Reboot – Powered by 01Edu - is a new kind of on-campus coding school in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the purpose of establishing Bahrain as a hub for coding skills. The program delivers practical learning in a collaborative environment, situated in our state-of-the-art campus, in which graduates of the program will enter the industry as full-stack developers, a highly desired & well-paid position. Reboot01’s innovative two-year program gives students real world skills through ​￼​collaborative, project-based applied learning that ensures every student becomes a problem-solver ready for a career in tech upon graduating.

Learn more: https://reboot01.com/