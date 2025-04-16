Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), today hailed Saudi Arabia’s part in giving the Middle East an important place, and a long-term future, in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

Eagerly looking forward to attending Sunday’s Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the fifth round of the 2025 championship taking place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Ben Sulayem says the Kingdom has quickly made a major impact since its introduction in 2021.

“The race, and its spectacular venue in Jeddah, have added their own distinctive character and fascination to the sport’s global appeal, and reinforced the country’s status as a world-class location for motorsport,” said Ben Sulayem.

“In recent years, the region's engagement with Formula 1 has evolved from hosting races to fostering a passionate fan base and promoting inclusivity within the sport, something which is central to the FIA’s strategy for motor sport growth and development.

“The surge in F1 popularity in the Arab world has been particularly strong among younger demographics and female fans, especially in Saudi Arabia, where we see strong efforts to encourage the active involvement of young Saudis at all levels of motorsport. This is a process which is vital to ensure motorsport sustainability, and a long-term F1 future, in Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East as a whole.”

Added Ben Sulayem: “We have not seen an F1 driver emerge from the region yet, but that may be a matter of time as more young candidates take to the track and the Arab world looks to play an increasingly influential role in F1, and the overall global motorsport landscape.”

