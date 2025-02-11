Cairo: Beltone Leasing & Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has announced the signing of an EGP4 billion syndicated leasing term sheet with Al Qalaa Al Hamraa for Facilities Management to finance the construction of Al Ahly Club’s stadium and its adjoining sports city in Sheikh Zayed, known as the "Project of the Century."

As one of the largest sports and entertainment developments in Egypt, the project will feature a world-class 42,000-seat stadium, an innovative sports hospital, a sports museum, a leading university, a specialized sports school, and a hotel, further enhancing Egypt’s position on the global and regional sports stage.

Beltone Investment Banking acts as the exclusive financial advisor to Al Qalaa Al Hamraa Company in the development and capital raising for Al Ahly Club’s “Project of the Century,” reinforcing its commitment to supporting strategic investments that drive economic growth.

Amir Ghannam, Deputy Head of NBFIs – Leasing, Factoring & Consumer Finance at Beltone Leasing & Factoring, commented: "This partnership underscores our commitment to financing transformative projects that drive economic growth and community development. Project of the Century is set to become a landmark in Egypt's sports infrastructure, redefining the nation’s sports investment landscape. We are proud to support its realization and contribute to a project of this scale and significance."

Mohamed Kamel, Chairman and CEO of Al Qalaa Al Hamraa, commented: “Al Ahly Stadium represents a groundbreaking milestone in the investment and development of Egypt’s sports sector, strengthening the country’s presence on both the regional and global sports stage. We are also proud to collaborate with Beltone Leasing and Factoring as our strategic partner in this national endeavor. Together, we are committed to establishing an inclusive sports city—an iconic destination that will serve as a premier hub for sports enthusiasts across Egypt.”

By integrating world-class sports, educational, and medical facilities, Al Ahly Club Sports City will foster a dynamic and healthy community. This collaboration between Beltone Leasing & Factoring and Al Qalaa Al Hamraa marks a milestone in Egypt’s sports investment landscape.

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in providing leasing and factoring solutions and services. The Company holds a leading position in the Egyptian leasing and factoring market, owing to its strong contribution to delivering innovative financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies across strategic sectors. These sectors include real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations:

ir@beltoneholding.com

About EL QALAA EL HAMRAA

El Qalaa El Hamra for Facilities Management is the company responsible for the construction of Al Ahly Stadium and sports city in Sheikh Zayed City, known as the "Project of the Century." Established in June 2024, the company marks a significant step forward towards enhancing Egypt’s leading position in sports infrastructure development and investment. With a strategic vision and state-of-the-art infrastructure, El Qalaa El Hamra aims to elevate the sports landscape in Egypt, offering a comprehensive destination that combines sporting excellence, education, and community development.

For more information, please visit the company's website El Qalaa El Hamraa – Project of the century