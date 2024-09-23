Cairo: Beltone Holding, one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Egypt, announced that its subsidiary, Beltone Leasing and Factoring, has signed a leasing and factoring agreement with Madkour Group, amounting to a total of EGP400 million.

The agreement includes a sales and leaseback arrangement for Madkour Group's administrative unit assets at “Zizinia” project in New Cairo, valued at EGP300 million. Additionally, the agreement provides EGP100 million in factoring to support the Group’s working capital needs and fuel the growth of its projects across the country. This partnership reaffirms Beltone’s commitment to providing financial support and advisory services to help companies achieve their expansion goals.

Amir Ghannam, CEO of Beltone Leasing and Factoring, stated, "This agreement underscores our strategic approach to delivering customized financial solutions that empower companies across diverse sectors to drive their expansion plans. By fostering sustainable economic growth and creating job opportunities, it strengthens our leadership position in the leasing and factoring market."

Dr. Mostafa Madkour, Chairman & CEO of Madkour Group, commented, "We are proud to collaborate with Beltone Leasing & Factoring. This is a significant step forward for Madkour Group, strengthening our financial position and enabling us to pursue new growth plans in various markets."

Beltone Leasing and Factoring is recognized as the fastest-growing company in Egypt’s financial leasing and factoring sector. It has secured a prominent market share and completed numerous deals with leading companies across various industries, including healthcare, education, real estate, manufacturing, construction, industry, transport, and logistics. With a paid-up capital of EGP1 billion, it is the largest financial leasing company in Egypt.

About Beltone Leasing and Factoring:

Beltone Leasing and Factoring, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, specializes in providing leasing and factoring solutions and services. The Company holds a leading position in the Egyptian leasing and factoring market, owing to its strong contribution to delivering innovative financial solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies across strategic sectors. These sectors include real estate development, logistics support services, transportation, healthcare, education, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, printing and packaging, chemicals, and oil.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

About Madkour Group:

Madkour Group is one of the leading companies in the Egyptian market, with a strong presence in the fields of energy, EPC contracting, industrial solutions, utility services, and innovative solutions. The group encompasses specialized companies that provide comprehensive services to meet diverse customer needs. Madkour Projects specializes in providing engineering solutions for electricity, renewable energy, and infrastructure projects. Madkour Utilities is responsible for managing, operating, and maintaining electricity and water networks for large-scale projects, as well as distributing and selling electricity and water in many new cities, industrial projects, and agricultural mega-projects. Madkour Industriesmanufactures electrical panels, steel industries, and develops SCADA control and monitoring systems. Madkour Innovative Solutions focuses on empowering its clients in the Middle East and Africa by offering digital transformation solutions and services. Madkour Academy is dedicated to fostering a culture of institutional learning and professional development for employees, graduates, and university students. Madkour Group provides its services through branches in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea, striving to serve its customers with the highest level of quality and efficiency. For more information about the company, please visit the website www.madkour.com.eg

