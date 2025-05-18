Cairo – Beltone Investment Banking, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has successfully arranged the first securitization issuance for Jameel Finance-Egypt under its fifth program, totaling EGP500 million. This transaction reinforces Beltone’s position as a leader in Egypt’s debt capital markets.

The issuance was structured across three tranches: Tranche A, valued at EGP120 million with a maturity period of 12 months; the second valued at EGP268 million with a 36-month maturity; and the third valued at EGP112 million with a 48-month maturity. The first tranche received a Prime 1 rating—the highest credit rating awarded by MERIS (Middle East Rating & Investors Service). Meanwhile, the second and third tranches were assigned an 'A' rating. This flexible structure provides a balanced mix of risk and return, catering to a broad range of institutional investors.

Beltone Investment Banking acted as financial advisor, lead arranger, and bookrunner for the deal, which was executed through Tamweel Securitization. Key partners included Dreny & Partners (legal advisor), Baker Tilly (external auditor), and Suez Canal Bank (custodian and placement agent), with underwriting led by Suez Canal Bank and Banque du Caire, while Beltone Asset Management participated as a subscriber.

Building on Beltone Investment Banking’s ongoing efforts to expand access to diversified and efficient financing tools, the successful closure of this transaction highlights Beltone’s commitment to supporting sustainable growth across Egypt’s debt capital markets.

Sherif Hassan, Group Treasurer and Managing Director of Debt Capital Markets at Beltone Holding, commented: “This issuance reflects our continued strategy to provide clients with tailored, market-driven funding solutions that enable long-term financial stability and flexibility. We’re proud to have partnered with Jameel Finance- Egypt part of Abdullatif Jameel Group in this debut securitization. Their trust in our capabilities is a strong endorsement of the value we aim to deliver through our debt capital markets platform. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our presence in the debt capital markets through innovative structures that respond to our clients’ evolving needs and the dynamic nature of the financial landscape.”

About Beltone Investment Banking:

Beltone Investment Banking, a wholly owned subsidiary of Beltone Financial Holding, is a regional one-stop-shop for advisory and capital raising. With a team of skilled professionals who have accumulated critical knowledge and expertise from dealing with leading regional and international investment banks, Beltone Investment Banking has successfully executed deals totaling EGP126 billion across local and regional markets, with regional mandates that capitalize on high-growth sectors.

About Beltone Holding:

Beltone Holding (Egyptian Stock Exchange Code: BTFH.CA) is a leading provider of financial services with a distinguished track record spanning decades in the Middle East and North Africa. The Company offers a comprehensive and expanding range of financial solutions and services, including securities brokerage, underwriting and advisory services, asset management, research, and direct investment, as well as non-banking financial services such as leasing, factoring, consumer finance, venture capital, microfinance, real estate finance, and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financing. The company has an ambitious vision to revolutionize the financial sector in the region, leveraging the global expertise and knowledge of its team to provide innovative, value-added solutions, create additional opportunities for its clients, enhance market value, and achieve impactful results.

For more information, please visit the company's website: www.beltoneholding.com

Investor Relations: ir@beltoneholding.com

About Jameel Finance, Egypt:

Jameel Finance, Egypt has been operating in the Egyptian market for 25 years providing innovative and reliable financing solutions to its customers, including consumer and vehicle financing services to meet customers' needs and improve their quality of life. Jameel Finance, Egypt is a trusted partner to both individuals and corporates, helping achieve their financial aspirations.

Registered with the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under License No. (16) of 2020.

For more information, please visit the website: www.jameelfinance.com.eg