Cairo – Beltone Holding (“Beltone” or the “Company”) announces the results of the first round of its capital increase subscription. The offering achieved 92.11% coverage, with 4,950,772,631 shares subscribed out of the total 5,375,000,000 shares. The subscription period concluded on March 24th, 2025.

The company will announce the details of the second round of the subscription upon receiving approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

