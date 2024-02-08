Doha, Qatar – beIN SPORTS (‘beIN’), the leading sports broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), will spotlight the world’s best female tennis players once again when it broadcasts the WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open next week live from Doha’s Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

Between 11-17 February, beIN will broadcast approximately seven-and-a-half hours of live coverage daily with Arabic commentary and studio analysis on beIN SPORTS 7, as well as live tournament coverage with English commentary on beIN SPORTS 2 ENGLISH. Fans will also be able to enjoy daily Arabic programming including 26-minute highlights episodes, daily mini-matches and a trio of five-minute fillers.

beIN’s coverage starts this Sunday, 11 February, with an hour-long preview show from 14:30 MECCA, followed by on-court coverage from 15:30 until 22:00 MECCA. The following four days will see live coverage run in Arabic and English from 15:00 MECCA until 22:00 MECCA, with coverage of Friday’s singles semi-finals and doubles final starting slightly later at 16:30 MECCA and coverage of Saturday’s singles final starting from 17:30 MECCA.

Presented by Areej Sleem, the trailblazing beIN journalist and first female Arab presenter to cover all four Grand Slam tournaments, the broadcaster’s coverage will also feature esteemed guest commentators including former tennis professionals such as Tunisia’s second-highest ranked female of all time Selima Sfar, Kuwait’s Adel Al Shatti, and Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al Saad and Morocco’s Anass Lamrani.

beIN’s comprehensive coverage of the elite women’s tournament, which the broadcaster has been airing across MENA for 20 years, provides a further example of beIN’s commitment to its beINSPIRED initiative, which celebrates the value that all sports, and women’s sport in particular, play in the international sports eco-system.

This year’s WTA 1000 Qatar TotalEnergies Open will feature 11 Grand Slam winners, including two-time defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, as well as last month’s Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka, who won in Doha in 2020. Arab No. 1 Ons Jabeur, a two-time quarterfinalist in Doha, will also be in action as the Tunisian returns to a tournament, where she has enjoyed de facto home-court support in previous years.

