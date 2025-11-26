DOHA, QATAR – beIN SPORTS, the leading sports network in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has revealed its comprehensive coverage plans for next month’s FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™, which kicks off in Doha on 1 December and runs for 18 days. All 32 matches will be broadcast live and free-to-air across 24 MENA markets on beIN SPORTS, delivering up to 11 hours of daily match and studio coverage. Complementing the live match coverage, beIN SPORTS NEWS will provide an additional 11 hours of dedicated tournament programming, bringing total daily coverage across the network’s channels up to 22 hours.

Taking place across six venues, this year’s tournament features 16 teams, including a remarkable seven of which have already qualified for next year’s FIFA World Cup 26™. With Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsari and Akram Afif of host nation Qatar both likely to be involved, as well as a host of domestic players from the likes of Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan, and reigning Arab champions Algeria, the standard of football on show is expected to reach new heights.

Starting with the opening ceremony and match between Qatar and either Palestine or Libya at Al Bayt Stadium, a pitch-side studio on beIN SPORTS will bring viewers as close to the live action as possible. On days with simultaneous matches, beIN SPORTS XTRA 1 will ensure every game is broadcast as it happens. Meanwhile on the network’s dedicated news channel, beIN SPORTS NEWS, daily broadcasts will combine hourly news bulletins with special coverage from 15:00 to 02:00 MECCA.

The quadrennial FIFA Arab Cup was first held in 1963, with this year’s 11th edition representing Qatar’s third time hosting and its second successive tournament after the 2021 edition. The 2025 FIFA Arab Cup also represents Qatar’s second major international competition in as many months after the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Qatar, which culminates on 27 November.

beIN’s coverage will be led by some of the region’s most renowned presenters, commentators, and analysts, delivering comprehensive analysis, exclusive access, and real-time updates throughout. On beIN SPORTS, Mohammed Saadon Al-Kuwari, Abdulaziz Al-Nasr, and Tariq Al Hammad will present live studio coverage of the opening ceremony, semi-finals, and final, while the Daily Show will be hosted by leading presenters, Areej Sleem and Mohammad Kidan. Expert studio analysis will be delivered by a distinguished panel of analysts, including Mohamed Aboutrika, Tariq Al Jalahma, Abdulaziz Al Sulaiti, Rafik Saïfi, Hatem Trabelsi, Youssef Chippo, Wael Gomaa, and many others.

The broadcaster will also have seven on-the-ground reporters, covering all the action from inside and outside the six venues, the various training facilities, fan zones, Souq Waqif, and other iconic locations across the country. Insights and analysis will also be provided from beIN’s network of correspondents around the world, delivering regional perspectives.

For the first time, beIN will also bring the official tournament Media Centre directly to screens, providing insider access and professional perspectives unavailable elsewhere. Analysing tactical trends, discussing team selections, and offering predictions based on guests’ unique access to managers, players, and official tournament information, the premium content will elevate coverage beyond standard match reporting.

beIN will also deliver an enhanced digital experience across beIN SPORTS’ social media platforms and website, providing fans with richer and more comprehensive content throughout the tournament. Dynamic segments from beIN presenters will highlight viral fan moments and real-time engagement, while daily interactive programming featuring fan questions and contests from Lusail Boulevard will connect viewers with the tournament atmosphere.

beIN SPORTS’ official website will include sections for all 16 teams, offering news, heat maps, and live scores, while fresh content will be published daily to keep audiences excited and informed. All match highlights will be available on a special YouTube playlist, as well as hosted on Google OneBox and on beIN’s OTT platform, beIN CONNECT.

