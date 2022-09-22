Doha: beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment, and media group, announced today that it will be incorporating Arabic Sign Language interpretation during the news coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM.

The announcement comes in the leadup to the International Day of Sign Languages, celebrated annually on 23 September. To mark the occasion, beIN has revealed that kicking off on 20 November 2022, its evening round-up news bulletin, taking place daily at 20:00 MECCA on its Arabic news channel beIN SPORTS NEWS, will feature an Arabic Sign Language interpreter. Additionally, Arabic Sign Language will be an added feature to beIN SPORTS’ daily digital sports news wrap-up show, News in 90 Seconds, published on beIN SPORTS NEWS’ Twitter account @beINSPORTSNews as well as beIN SPORTS’ official Instagram account @beINSPORTS.

Commenting on this, Mohammed Al-Bader, Managing Director of beIN Channels – MENA, said: “We are committed to providing an unparalleled viewing experience to our millions of viewers and subscribers. In celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages, beIN is keen to raise awareness and ensure the inclusion of its audiences’ needs by providing a daily live sign language interpretation of the evening news bulletin and digital news wrap-up show. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional broadcast services during this exciting time, as we gear up to bring the world’s most prestigious football tournament to life, as the official broadcaster of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM”.

